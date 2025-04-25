Creative Science, A CIMA Animal Health Company, Acquires Astaria Global

Strategic acquisition enhances equine health innovation and expands access to breakthrough pain management and inflammatory airway disease utilizing orthobiologic technologies

ORANGE CITY, Iowa, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Science , a CIMA Animal Health company, today announced the acquisition of Astaria Global , a science-driven equine health company known for its groundbreaking orthobiologic therapies - in pain management and equine asthma.

The acquisition strengthens Creative Science's equine division by adding Astaria's one-of-a-kind technology designed to profoundly improve the quality of life, performance, and long-term wellness of horses. Astaria Global's commitment to animal science and innovation aligns with Creative Science's mission to close gaps in care through purpose-built veterinary solutions.

"Welcoming Astaria Global to the Creative Science family is an exciting step forward in our continued investment in equine health," said Charlie Passantino, President of Creative Science. "Astaria brings life-changing innovation to the table-particularly in areas of equine pain management and airway inflammatory disease. Together, we're better equipped to serve the needs of horses, their owners, and the professionals who care for them."

Founded with a deep respect for the bond between horse and rider, Astaria Global has focused exclusively on developing technologies that support recovery, enhance performance, and elevate equine wellness. The company's proprietary equine orthobiologic platform for pain management and asthma have already made a measurable impact across veterinary and performance circles.

"This is who we are-we're inspired by animal science, and we strive to make a real difference in the lives of horses and the people who care for them," said Bill Cramer, CEO of Astaria Global. "Joining forces with Creative Science allows us to expand our reach, accelerate innovation, and continue delivering meaningful solutions to veterinarians, owners, and equine athletes around the world."

With this acquisition, Creative Science reinforces its position as a leader in equine veterinary care, building on its growing portfolio of trusted companies: Arenus Animal Health , Kinetic Vet , Banixx , Equine Medical & Surgical Associates , Infiniti Medical , Orthomed , and more.

About Creative Science

Creative Science, a CIMA Animal Health company, is committed to delivering smarter care across species through science-backed, veterinarian-trusted solutions. Headquartered in Orange City, Iowa, Creative Science is the home of equine and companion animal health companies including Arenus Animal Health, Kinetic Vet, Banixx, Equine Medical & Surgical Associates, Infiniti Medical, Orthomed, Breeder's Choice, and Exodus Breeders.

About Astaria Global

Astaria Global is an equine-focused animal health company dedicated to inspiring animal science. With a singular focus on horses, Astaria creates breakthroughs with innovations in equine pain management and inflammatory airway disease technologies that enhance wellness, improve performance, and elevate the lives of equine athletes and their owners.

