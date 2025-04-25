TEAMSTERS AT DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA HOLD PRACTICE PICKETS NATIONWIDE

Thousands of Dairy Workers Demand Fair National Standards in New Contracts

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters held practice pickets at Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) facilities in Englewood, Colo.; Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, and throughout Southern California to demand that the employer come to terms on 19 collective bargaining agreements set to expire May 5. DFA is the largest dairy co-operative in North America.

"We demand a fair national standard at DFA. Our members work hard and deserve strong contracts that protect workers and reflect the crucial role they play in the supply chain," said Lou Villalvazo, Chairman of the DFA Teamsters National Negotiating Committee and Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 630.

Teamsters are demanding higher wages, improved health care and retirement benefits, protections against job loss caused by automation, and a common expiration date for about 2,000 workers covered by the contracts. After May 5, the union can immediately call for a work stoppage at any one of the 35 DFA locations still in bargaining.

"DFA supplies nearly one-third of all milk in this country. This employer has more than enough resources to reach fair agreements," said Jesse Case, Director of the Teamsters Food Processing Division. "It's in the best interest of the co-op to settle these agreements quickly."

"We're out here because DFA needs to know that drivers, warehouse staff, and production workers are united in this fight," said Randy Tidd, a member of Teamsters Local 455 who works at the DFA subsidiary Meadow Gold in Englewood. "There are a lot of brothers and sisters across this country right now who are negotiating with DFA. We're ready to do whatever it takes to get a good contract."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook/teamsters .

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

