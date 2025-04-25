Kashmiris Wronged By Hate And Media After Pahalgam

Kashmiris protest against Pahalgam killings

By Muneer Ahmed Gashi

The violence that erupted in Pahalgam, Anantnag, has once again put Kashmir under the microscope of national and international attention. But beyond the headlines and the images of destruction, there is a deeper, silent suffering that affects the lives of ordinary Kashmiris.

Every attack does not just bring bloodshed, it also brings an onslaught of misrepresentation, prejudice, and economic fallout.

As Kashmir remains caught in the grips of security measures and narratives, it is the people who bear the brunt. It is their lives that are disrupted, their future that is jeopardized. In the wake of each attack, the entire region is painted with the same broad brush: a place of violence, unrest, and fear. But this is a skewed narrative. For the people of Kashmir, it is not the violence that defines us, but our resilience, our peace-loving spirit, and our unwavering hospitality.

The attack in Pahalgam was a tragedy, but it was also a reflection of how Kashmir is treated, both within and outside of its borders. While the rest of India watches from a distance, the consequences of such violence are felt more acutely by the common people who have nothing to do with it. It's not just the bullet wounds we endure, but the damage to our image, our culture, and our livelihood.

The tourism sector, a beacon of hope for many families, has taken a severe hit. Travelers hesitate to visit a region associated with violence, even though Kashmir's landscapes remain as beautiful as ever. Our meadows, lakes, and snow-capped mountains are no less stunning, but the fear of conflict overshadows their allure. Businesses close, families struggle, and the economy weakens as headlines of violence continue to feed the perception of danger. This isn't just an inconvenience; it's a life-altering event for the people who rely on tourism to make ends meet.

This economic impact is compounded by a cultural misrepresentation that further damages Kashmir's image. For centuries, Kashmir has been a land of peace and beauty, rich in history, art, and tradition. Yet, these aspects are often ignored in favor of narratives of violence and extremism. For us, Kashmir is not just a place, it's our identity. Every corner of this region tells a story of resilience and strength, from the ancient shrines to the songs sung in the mountains. Our culture is not defined by the acts of a few extremists but by the way of life we hold dear.

Yet, this broader context is often lost in the media coverage of Kashmir. TV channels, particularly those in the right-wing ecosystem, stoke the flames of hate and prejudice, targeting Kashmiris across India. The wave of misinformation fuels distrust and fear, creating a climate where every Kashmiri is seen as a threat. This narrative has real-world consequences for Kashmiris studying and working in other parts of India, who now find themselves the targets of hate attacks and discrimination. Despite their contributions to society, like the heroic actions of locals during the Pahalgam tragedy, where they risked their lives to rescue tourists, many are still vilified for being Kashmiri.

This is the cruel irony of our situation: despite being the ones to offer help and compassion during times of crisis, it is the people of Kashmir who are blamed and demonized. We are pushed into the shadows of national discourse, reduced to mere symbols of conflict, while our humanity is erased from the conversation.

Take, for example, the fact that many of the first responders to the recent Pahalgam attack were local Kashmiris. These brave men and women, who risked their lives to save others, have yet to receive the recognition they deserve. Instead, their identities and actions are overshadowed by the broader political narrative that seeks to portray us as the 'enemy' rather than the rescuers. While we continue to be painted as part of the problem, we are the ones who are actively working towards solutions, even at great personal risk.

As Kashmiris, we have lived through decades of conflict and violence. Yet, it is the next generation that faces the heaviest burden. Young Kashmiris, full of hope and potential, find themselves trapped in a cycle of instability. Their dreams of education, career, and a better future are constantly undermined by the ongoing conflict and political unrest. The future for these young minds grows ever more uncertain, not because of their abilities, but because of the political landscape that traps them.

The time has come for the world to see Kashmir for what it truly is: a place of resilience, not just a victim of violence. The people of Kashmir are not defined by the attacks that happen here, but by the way we rise above them. We continue to hold on to our culture, our heritage, and our hope for a peaceful future, despite the odds stacked against us.

As we continue to endure the trials of conflict, it is crucial for those in power, both in Kashmir and in the rest of India, to look beyond the headlines and understand the pain we feel. We are not just victims; we are the silent sufferers whose lives are affected by every attack, every piece of misinformation, and every policy decision that is made without regard for our humanity.

The people of Kashmir are waiting for their voices to be heard, for their stories to be told in the light of truth, not in the shadows of violence. It's time for the world to recognize that we are not the problem, but part of the solution.

Writer hails from Srinagar and can be reached at [email protected]