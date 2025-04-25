U.S.-Saudi Business Council Hosts High-Level Briefing And Networking Event With Senior Saudi Delegation In Washington

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Held in advance of President Trump's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, the event brought together U.S. business executives, senior U.S. officials from the NSC and the Department of Commerce and a visiting Saudi delegation comprised of key public and private sector leaders. More than 50 U.S. companies and 10 Saudi ministries were represented at the briefing, where participants received strategic insights from the NSC and Department of Commerce as well as themes and perspectives from the U.S.-Saudi Business Council, all focused on bilateral business and investment.

The program featured in-depth discussions on shared opportunities in sectors critical to both economies, including digitalization and artificial intelligence, mining and minerals, energy innovation, and cross-border trade and investment. U.S. companies engaged directly with Saudi dignitaries to discuss market objectives and deepen commercial ties.

The event underscored the shared commitment of both nations to strengthening economic cooperation and highlights the U.S.-Saudi Business Council's continued role in facilitating impactful connections between major American and Saudi stakeholders.

About the U.S.-Saudi Business Council:

For more than 30 years, since its founding by Saudi Royal Decree and the U.S. Executive Branch, the U.S.-Saudi Business Council has been the only independent organization singularly dedicated to advancing the bilateral business, investment, and commercial ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

With its strategic presence in Washington, D.C. and Riyadh, with its decades of experience and expertise, and with the unique depth and breadth of its stakeholder network, the Council continues to play a pivotal role in facilitating billions in cross-border trade and investment, fostering lasting business partnerships, and driving economic collaboration between both nations. As Saudi Arabia accelerates its Vision 2030 transformation and the U.S. strengthens its crucial business alliance with the Kingdom, the Council remains at the heart of this relationship-connecting companies, creating opportunities, and supporting partnerships that are shaping the future of business.

