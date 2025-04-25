Delegates From 100 Countries At Bharat Summit Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 25 (IANS) Delegates from 100 countries attending Bharat Summit here condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegates participated in the candlelight rally led by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday evening to condemn the terror attack.

“We, the representatives of progressive parties from 100 countries, with the other participants of the Bharat Summit, Hyderabad, are anguished by the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which targeted and killed 26 innocent civilians and left several others injured,” said a statement issued on behalf of the delegates.

“We express our solidarity with the people of India and unequivocally condemn the terror attack in the strongest possible terms. Such acts of brutality against peaceful citizens have no place in society and are a direct assault on the constitutional values of unity, peace, and harmony,” it added.

The two-day summit organised by the government of Telangana began on Friday with various sessions under the theme 'Delivering Global Justice'.

The dialogue brought together international political leaders, policymakers, and advocates committed to advancing gender equality, social justice, and inclusive governance.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid told a press conference that the idea of the Bharat Summit is to build the global profile of Telangana, which in turn adds to the global stature of India. Data and analysis are essential to achieve our vision of social justice, and like-minded countries have shown great support. What we have here is a progressive alliance.”

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that discussions have been held around youth empowerment, social justice, and the rise of Telangana.“Through this summit, we are also promoting Telangana as an investment destination. The Telangana government's welfare initiatives have been widely discussed,” he said.

Sessions were held on various subjects, including gender justice and a feminist future; facts vs fiction: countering disinformation; youth and politics of tomorrow and shaping new multilateralism.

Speakers at the session on 'facts vs fiction: countering disinformation' felt that misinformation threatens democracy. They called for digital literacy and strong cyber laws to counter misinformation.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh talked about the erosion of democratic values due to unchecked disinformation.“The timing of the Bharat Summit is crucial. Today, tech companies control global narratives and encroach upon citizens' rights. I've been a personal victim of deepfakes and fake news. Words I never said were attributed to me. Hatred is being amplified at the click of a button,” he said.

The session was also addressed by Thanisara Ruangdej, CEO and Co-founder, Punch Up and WeVis, Thailand; Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, former Member of the European Union Parliament; Matthew William Faulding, Labour Party, UK; Ramkarpal Singh, Member of the House of Representatives, Malaysia; Dr Mallu Ravi, Member of Parliament; and Luis Blandon.

Thanisara Ruangdej highlighted the information overload in the digital age and the deliberate weaponisation of fake content by political and geopolitical actors. She emphasised the importance of data analysis and fact-checking to combat such content.

Miapetra Kumpula-Natri stressed that“what is illegal offline must be illegal online,” outlining the EU's policies on digital literacy, media regulation, and public education. She urged young citizens to critically assess where and how their information is sourced.