Xubuntu 25.04 Enhances Lightweight Linux Experience With Modern Features

Xubuntu 25.04, codenamed“Plucky Puffin,” introduces significant updates to the lightweight Linux distribution, focusing on performance, usability, and modernisation. Released on April 17, 2025, this interim version will receive support until January 2026. Beta released, What's New in Xubuntu 25.04? All the Highlights You Need to Know!)

At the forefront of this release is the integration of Xfce 4.20, which brings experimental Wayland support, configurable panel border widths, and multiple power profiles. The Thunar file manager has been enhanced with improved performance and user interface refinements, contributing to a more streamlined desktop environment.

The inclusion of Linux kernel 6.14 offers performance improvements across various hardware platforms, including AMD, Intel, and RISC-V architectures. This kernel update also enhances storage capabilities and introduces support for Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite series SoCs, broadening the range of compatible devices.

Xubuntu 25.04 addresses previous stability concerns, notably resolving a persistent X server crash affecting QEMU and KVM users. This fix has been backported to all supported Xubuntu releases, ensuring a more stable experience for virtual machine users.

