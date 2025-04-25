EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

The Platform Group AG: Acquisition of luxury platform Joli Closet, Paris

Düsseldorf, 25 April 2025. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 ,“TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, has acquired a majority stake in Joli Closet, based in Paris, France. A contract for 50.1% of the company shares will be signed with the selling shareholders in April 2025. The seller is an investment company owned by the founders. Closing is expected for June 2025. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Joli Closet was founded in 2015 and is a platform for pre-owned luxury products in the areas of fashion, handbags, shoes, and watches. Over 220,000 products are listed on the platform, with an average basket value of EUR 750. Several thousand retailers sell their products via the platform, and quality and authenticity checks are carried out by the company's own employees in Paris.



Christopher Pourtale and Sandra Yamamura, founders and Managing Directors of Joli Closet: “As the founders of Joli Closet, we are proud to announce our future together with The Platform Group. Our position as a platform in the vintage luxury market is unique, our most important brands are Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Chanel, and Gucci. Together with TPG's successful platforms like fashionette, Chronext, and Winkelstraat, we can create the full luxury universe and expand into new markets.” The objective of the acquisition of Joli Closet is to further expand TPG's luxury division and to significantly strengthen the vintage segment of the existing luxury platforms fashionette, Winkelstraat, Chronext, and Brandfield.



Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “With the acquisition of Joli Closet, we are entering the pre-owned luxury goods sector for the first time with an own platform, a market with a global volume of over EUR 40 billion. In particular, we will directly connect our existing luxury platforms, such as fashionette and Winkelstraat, and thus significantly expand the vintage segment. Joli Closet has been owner-managed since 2015 and has been able to organize a merchandise volume of over EUR 300 million on the platform with several thousand retailers. We are now looking forward to expanding this success story from Paris and transferring it to other countries and verticals.”



The Platform Group AG: The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 26 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 18 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.



Contact: Investor Relations

Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany



