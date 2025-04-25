029 Group SE: Publication Of Annual Report 2024
Berlin, 25 th April 2025. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces the publication of its Annual Report 2024. 029 Group SE reports a positive net result of EUR 334,207 for the full year 2024, marking a significant turnaround from the previous year's net loss of EUR -5,624,631. This result was primarily driven by the successful exit from the investment in Emerald Stay.
Our portfolio company Limestone Capital continued its expansion in the hospitality sector, highlighted by the acquisition and re-opening of Aethos Sardinia and new strategic investments – including Selar, a sustainable luxury cruise company. Our portfolio company Hotelbird strengthened its leadership in the German hospitality tech market through expanded partnerships and new product innovations. In the consumer sector, the portfolio company TRIP achieved record sales, broadened its product offering, and expanded its distribution footprint in the U.K. and U.S. markets. Our investment Brother's Bond reinforced its financial foundation with a successful financing round of approximately USD 7.5 million and successfully launched into the European market, setting the stage for future growth.
Reflecting on the financial year, Managing Director Leon Sander commented:“In 2024, 029 Group SE demonstrated the resilience and adaptability of its investment platform. Despite a volatile macroeconomic environment, the portfolio companies achieved meaningful progress through strategic development. The company remains committed to long-term value creation by applying operational expertise and maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation.”
The Annual Report 2024 is available on: .
029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany.
