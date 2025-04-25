Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Jersey Rises In American Council For Energy-Efficient Economy Rankings To #8 This Year From #14 - With Help From PSEG

2025-04-25 02:01:03
(MENAFN- 3BL) New Jersey's rise in the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy rankings to #8 this year from #14 in 2022 highlights the success of utility-driven energy efficiency programs.
We're #PSEGProud to contribute to this rise in rankings with our suite of energy efficiency programs, which have helped more than 415K customers save nearly $640M in annual bill savings.
Learn more about these programs and the work we're doing in our latest LinkedIn article .

View original content here .

