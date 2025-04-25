Summer Plan: 'Jal Doots' To Provide Drinking Water To Commuters At Delhi Bus Stops

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Volunteers or 'Jal Doot' will soon start offering water to commuters waiting for public transport buses at stops, an official said on Friday.

“Jal Doots, to be posted at Bus Queue Shelters (BQS), will be trained personnel providing clean drinking water to passengers waiting for buses, helping to alleviate the effects of extreme heat,” said Delhi Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh after reviewing the 'Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025'.

Also, defunct DTC buses are set to be repurposed into food kiosks. These kiosks will initially be launched at three major terminals - Anand Vihar ISBT, Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, and Kashmere Gate ISBT. Each outlet will include basic amenities like drinking water, cleanliness and hygiene standards, he said.

In the meeting, senior officials from the Transport Department, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), and the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd (DIMTS) were present.

Singh said that to address the challenges posed by extreme weather, DTC will install RO Digital Water Coolers at DTC Depots and Terminals. In the first phase, 10 major depots have been identified for these installations.

“Ensuring access to clean drinking water is a fundamental necessity, especially during peak summer months. By installing RO systems at our depots, we are taking a concrete step to prioritise the well-being of our hardworking staff and daily commuters. This initiative underscores our commitment to building a humane and responsive public transport system,” he said.

As part of the 'Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025', DTC will also display posters and distribute pamphlets on the prevention of heat-related ailments at bus stands.

It will ensure the availability of shade/shelters, drinking water at bus stands, said the Minister, adding that dedicated health teams will be deputed at all Delhi Government Hospitals and Health Centres to attend to people suffering from heat-related problems.

The meeting also included a discussion on the revamp of Delhi's Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs). Both Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan terminals are set to be upgraded into modern multimodal transport hubs, offering seamless connectivity across buses, Metro lines, Railways, and electric vehicles.

The Kashmere Gate ISBT, one of Delhi's busiest transport nodes, is also slated for a comprehensive redevelopment to boost passenger capacity, streamline movement, and enhance visual aesthetics, he said.