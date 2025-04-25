MP: Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme Changes Fortunes Of Neemuch Residents

MENAFN - IANS) Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), April 25 (IANS) It is said that if you have faith in yourself, then you can achieve the impossible. A city resident named Rajmal Gayri has proven this adage true again, setting an example for others.

Rajmal Gayri, the operator of Shri Dev welding works in Naya Gaon Municipal Council, has made a name for himself with his dedication and hard work.

Earlier, he used to do welding work in other people's factories, but after taking advantage of the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) programme, he set up his own factory and is now earning handsome money every month. He has not only established himself but is also providing employment to others.

Rajmal got a loan of Rs 10 lakh under PMEGP to set up his business. This has changed his fortunes as he converted a small shop into a big factory. Today, 10-12 other people have also got employment at his factory.

He has become so famous that farmers and lorry manufacturers from adjoining regions, as well as across the state, come to his factory to get customised solutions made.

Rajmal Gayri, a PMEGP beneficiary, shared with IANS his success story.

He said that his company makes machines to make the needs of farmers easier.

“For small farmers who cannot afford tractors, we have made many types of Jugaad for farming. Also, trolleys have been made on old bikes of hawkers. Many machines like Jugaad for spraying medicine for agriculture, cultivator, weedicide, etc, are made,” he said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said,“All that we have done has been possible with the support and blessings of PM Modi and his public welfare schemes.

“I got a loan of Rs 10 lakh from this PMEGP scheme, in which I also got 35 per cent subsidy. I thank Prime Minister Modi for this,” he added.

PMEGP is a major credit-linked subsidy programme aimed at generating self-employment opportunities through the establishment of micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector.

The scheme is implemented by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), functioning as the nodal agency at the national level. At the state level, the scheme is implemented through State KVIC Directorates, State Khadi and Village Industries Boards (KVIBs), District Industries Centres (DICs) and banks.