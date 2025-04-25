RHODE ISLAND COMMERCE PARTNERS WITH THE HISTORY® CHANNEL TO CELEBRATE AMERICA's 250TH ANNIVERSARY

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting collaboration leading up to the 250th anniversary of the United States, Rhode Island Commerce –the official full-service, economic development organization for the state of Rhode Island–has partnered with The HISTORY® Channel to launch a dynamic multi-platform campaign as part of HISTORY Honors 250 . Known as a state of firsts, Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is the first state tourism board to enter into a partnership of this nature, spanning from May 2025 through July 5, 2026. HISTORY Honors 250 will bring to life Rhode Island's rich history and vast heritage across broadcast specials, social media and digital channels-amplifying the state's role in American history across the last two and a half centuries.

The HISTORY Honors 250 campaign will bring Rhode Island's story to life through specially produced "More to History" segments on the HISTORY Channel. Rhode Island Commerce will be featured in select prime-time programming through commercial spots during premieres and encore presentations. The partnership extends to digital platforms, featuring themed editorial articles and video content, along with social media engagement through branded posts and influencer collaborations. The HISTORY Channel will also help drive traffic to a Rhode Island Commerce promotional sweepstakes, and an interactive CTV trivia unit will highlight Rhode Island's rich heritage, spotlighting the state's historical milestones, cultural contributions and notable figures from its past.

"You can't tell the story of America without telling the story of Rhode Island," said Governor Dan McKee. "Showcasing Rhode Island's rich history through this partnership with The HISTORY Channel not only honors our state's heritage-it drives tourism and strengthens our local economy."

"Rhode Island has an exciting story to tell, especially when it comes to our revolutionary history," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore . "As we approach the 250th anniversary of the founding of our nation, the RI250 Commission, as well as the State Archives and the entire RI Department of State, are proud to support efforts to connect both Rhode Islanders and visitors to our state's founding documents and historic sites. This partnership is a perfect way to showcase Rhode Island's treasures, and we look forward to seeing its impact."

"Rhode Island's history is an economic asset that helps drive tourism in the state," said Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner . "As the first colony to declare independence from King George III, Rhode Island played a pivotal role in the American Revolution. This collaboration will help educate people of all ages, across the country, about our small but mighty state."

"Rhode Island played a critical role in the founding and evolution of our nation, and we are proud to showcase our state's enduring legacy in partnership with The HISTORY Channel," said Anika Kimble-Huntley, Chief Marketing Officer for Rhode Island Commerce .

"The HISTORY Channel is honored to collaborate with Rhode Island Commerce to showcase 'History Honors 250,'" said Niki Mandell, VP, Media Solutions at A+E Global Media . "'History Honors 250' aims to celebrate the people, places, and innovations that have shaped the United States over the past 250 years. Rhode Island holds a pivotal role in the rich tapestry of our nation's history, and we are excited to craft engaging content that not only resonates with audiences today but also inspires future generations."

Through engaging storytelling, educational programming, and innovative digital content, this initiative will connect audiences with how Rhode Island played an integral part in shaping the nation. Additionally, this partnership will not only celebrate the past but also inspire future generations to explore and appreciate the enduring legacy of the Ocean State.

By bringing history to life across multiple platforms in today's digital-savvy world, Rhode Island continues to honor its past and present as the creative capital of the world, inviting visitors and residents alike to explore the stories that have shaped America and continue to do so today in one of its founding states.

About Rhode Island Commerce

Rhode Island Commerce is the official full-service, economic development organization for the State of Rhode Island. Rhode Island Commerce works with public, private, and nonprofit partners to create the conditions for businesses in all sectors to thrive as well as improve the quality of life for Rhode Island citizens by promoting the state's long-term economic health and prosperity. Rhode Island Commerce's tourism division works in partnership with local convention and visitors' bureaus, chambers of commerce, and private travel-related organizations to promote economic opportunity and prosperity for Rhode Island through both domestic and international tourism. For more information on visiting Rhode Island including travel guides, events, images and more, go to .

About HISTORY Honors 250

Leading up to the landmark 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States in July 2026, The HISTORY® Channel will mark the historic milestone with "HISTORY Honors 250," a dynamic multiplatform initiative spanning nearly two years. The epic commemoration will include robust long-form and short-form programming, digital and social content, custom partnerships, premium events and more. "HISTORY Honors 250" will highlight breakthrough innovations, major achievements, and unsung heroes that have shaped the United States since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Learn more at .

For Media inquiries:

Rhode Island Commerce

Chandler Redding

[email protected]

A+E Global Media

Elizabeth Schmidt

[email protected]

SOURCE Rhode Island Commerce

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED