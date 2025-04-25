Here Be Monsters Indie-Classical Festival Returns For Its 3Rd Year

Here Be Monsters Image

Two Nights. Twenty Acts. Eleven Premieres. One Unforgettable Weekend.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Here Be Monsters (HBM), Austin's boldest indie-classical music festival, is back for its third annual celebration of genre-defying music and creative community. Produced by Tetractys New Music and presented in partnership with KMFA Classical 89.5, this two-day festival takes place May 24 & 25, 2025 at the beloved East Austin venue RADIO/EAST. It features a fast-moving lineup of 20 acts, each performing 20-minute sets, with 11 world premieres on the schedule. Tickets are on sale today at kmfa/herebemonsters .

HBM unites Austin's most celebrated composers, ensembles, and experimental artists for a weekend that redefines what classical music sounds like. Named one of KMFA's Top 12 Classical Moments in both 2023 and 2024, the festival has quickly become a cornerstone of the city's creative music scene. This year's event continues a mission-driven partnership between Tetractys New Music, known for commissioning and championing new works, and KMFA, Austin's classical music station committed to highlighting the best of the local arts community.

“Here Be Monsters imagines the future of classical music-one where curiosity, experimentation, and collaboration take center stage,” said Chris Prosser, Co-Director and Founder of Tetractys.“Bringing the community together is magical. We've witnessed the power of new music to challenge, inspire, and connect us. This festival makes way for the boldest voices in Austin today to transform the sounds of tomorrow.”

With more than 20 new works commissioned since the festival's inception, Here Be Monsters is not just a performance series-it's a platform for artistic innovation, community connection, and musical discovery. Hosted at one of Austin's most comfortable and welcoming live music venues, RADIO/EAST, attendees can enjoy a full festival experience with onsite food trucks, a full-service bar and great coffee, all while connecting with fellow music lovers and creators.

"KMFA is quickly building a reputation as a hub for Austin's indie-classical and new music community, and that's something we're incredibly proud of," said Todd Hogan, Marketing Director of KMFA. "Supporting a festival like Here Be Monsters is essential to our mission-not only does it spotlight groundbreaking work by living composers and local ensembles, but it also helps grow the audience for this vibrant, evolving genre and ensures that classical music remains relevant and accessible in Austin."

Here Be Monsters Indie-Classical New Music Festival

Saturday, May 24, 2025 & Sunday April 25, 2025 | 6:30 PM Performances (Gates open at 6:00 p.m.)

RADIO/EAST | 3504 Montopolis Drive | Austin, TX 78744

kmfa/herebemonsters

Here Be Monsters is Austin's indie-classical music festival, featuring 20 genre-defying acts, 11 world premieres, and two nights of bold, boundary-pushing performances at RADIO/EAST. Presented by Tetractys New Music in partnership with KMFA, it's a celebration of sound, creativity, and community.

FESTIVAL LINEUP:

Saturday, May 24

Amorsima Trio, Anuj Bhutani, Density512, Jessy Eubanks, Kraken Quartet, LOLA, Maru Haru, Studio A, Tetractys New Music, and Zed

Sunday, May 25

Austin Unconducted, Golden Hornet, Goliath Was Bigfoot, Invoke, Line Upon Line, Man Woman Friend Computer, One Ounce Opera, Panoramic Voices, Tatsulok, and VAMP

TICKETS: General admission one day tickets $30; general admission two-day wristband $50; student tickets are $15 for one day and $25 for a weekend pass. Children under 12 get in free with a paying adult. Tickets are available now at kmfa/herebemonsters.

PRESS: Assets for KMFA and the Offbeat Series can be found HERE.

For press needs including access to events, interviews, or reviews please contact ...

ABOUT TETRACTYS NEW MUSIC:

Founded in 2015, Tetractys New Music (TNM) is an Austin-based arts organization dedicated to the creation, performance, and promotion of new music. TNM connects local, living composers with performers and Austin audiences through thoughtfully curated concerts and multimedia experiences. TNM's flagship project – the annual Here Be Monsters Festival – supports creative voices and shapes the future of contemporary music by commissioning original works and fostering collaborations within our arts community. With a focus on innovation and inclusivity, TNM strives to reflect the radical free spirit that makes Austin a unique and vibrant cultural city.

ABOUT KMFA

KMFA 89.5 is an independent public classical radio station in Austin, TX. Established in 1967, KMFA serves approximately 120,000 listeners each week and features locally produced shows like Classical Austin, Early Music Now, and From The Butler School, as well as nationally distributed programming from Public Radio International, American Public Media, and National Public Radio.

KMFA supports many regional arts organizations such as the Austin Symphony Orchestra, Austin Opera, and Texas Performing Arts with on-air and online promotions, co-sponsorships, and interviews with KMFA hosts. The Listen Local initiative broadcasts Austin's finest classical music performances, making classical music and cultural events available to all. With popular programs like the“Draylen Mason Composer-in-Residence” program and its“Kids on Key” campaign, KMFA encourages arts education and supports the Central Texas community.

