IPG PR Group Down 2.4% In Q1
Without specifics, an IPG spokesperson said“there was growth” in public relations during Q1, led by Golin, but it was offset by decreases in other parts of holding company's Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions group, which includes IPG's earned media and experiential agencies.
Quarterly highlights included The Weber Shandwick Collective launching its data and tech-enabled Weber Advisory as well as new business from Veritone and expanded remits with Samsung and McDonald's.
Golin advanced its goal of becoming the first fully AI-integrated PR agency by 2026 with the launch of GOLEARN, a global training system focused on AI essentials and practical skills. The agency opened a new office in Naples - its third in Italy - following growth in the entertainment, food & beverage and cultural sectors in the region.
IPG's PR group performed better than its advertising and creative services group, whose Q1 revenue was down 10.3% from Q1 2024 but trailed its media, data and engagement unit, which grew 2.2% on an organic basis. The communications group was IPG's top performing segment during 2024 as a whole and Q4 of that year; the division grew by 1.3% during both those periods .
IPG as a whole saw net revenue decrease 3.6% to $2.3billion in Q1. US organic revenue was down 4.0% and total International organic revenue dropped by 2.6%.
The earnings report comes nearly five months after Omnicom announced it acquired the Interpublic Group in a deal that most observers believe will create the world's largest marketing services group with combined 2023 revenue of $25.6 billion. The merged entity will be parent to four of the world's top 20 public relations agency brands.
