IPG PR Group Down 2.4% In Q1

The earnings report comes nearly five months after Omnicom announced it acquired the Interpublic Group in a deal that most observers believe will create the world's largest marketing services group with combined 2023 revenue of $25.6 billion. The merged entity will be parent to four of the world's top 20 public relations agency brands.

