UN Urges Restraint As Tensions Escalate Between India And Pakistan

New York: The United Nations has called on both India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint following two days of escalating tensions, including visa suspensions, the expulsion of diplomats, and the closure of borders between the two nations, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric stressed.

In the Pakistan-administered side of Kashmir, Syed Ashfaq Gilani confirmed an overnight exchange of fire between two positions in the Leepa Valley, adding that civilian populations were not targeted and life, including schools, continues as normal.

The Indian military reported the use of small arms fire, accusing Pakistan of initiating it, and stated that they responded effectively.

The Indian Army also claimed to have demolished two homes allegedly belonging to families of gunmen involved in Tuesday's armed attack that killed at least 24 people in the Indian-administered side of Kashmir, targeting a group of tourists.

Authorities in New Delhi have accused Islamabad of involvement in the incident.

Pakistan, in turn, announced the closure of its airspace to Indian airlines yesterday and rejected India's suspension of a water-sharing treaty.

The Pakistani government also warned that any attempt by India to halt water supplies from the Indus River would be considered an act of war.

These measures from Islamabad follow India's decision to close the main land border crossing with Pakistan, demand the departure of all Pakistan nationals from Indian territory within 48 hours, and reduce the staff at Pakistan's High Commission in India from 55 to 30 personnel.