Access Meets Impact At NJIT, Recognized By Carnegie Classifications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two of New Jersey Institute of Technology's most distinguishing qualities - its focus on technology and commitment to access - have been recognized by Carnegie Classification.

Newark, N.J., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two of New Jersey Institute of Technology's most distinguishing qualities - its focus on technology and commitment to access - have been recognized by the Carnegie Classifications. NJIT is among a small and elite group of universities nationally to receive this combination of prestigious distinctions.

In the newly released classifications, NJIT was named a Special Focus: Technology, Engineering, and Sciences institution. This classification is shared by only 42 universities - representing 1% of U.S. colleges and universities - and highlights NJIT's core academic strength and national leadership in STEM fields.

In addition, NJIT has been designated an Opportunity College and University – Higher Access, Higher Earnings in the Student Access and Earnings Classification. This classification acknowledges institutions that enroll a broad, diverse student body and produce strong economic outcomes - schools that serve as models for fostering student success. NJIT joins this elite group, as only 16% of classified U.S. institutions received this designation.

“The intersection of these two classifications puts NJIT in a category with very few peers,” said NJIT President Teik C. Lim.“We are being recognized not only for our excellence in science and technology, but also for our deep commitment to access and opportunity - ensuring that our students succeed during and after college.”

For NJIT, the classifications reflect the university's commitment to supporting students from underrepresented and low-income backgrounds, and preparing them for success in high-demand fields. The Carnegie Classification's recognition of NJIT's strengths follows a trend among national rankings, including The Princeton Review's “Best Value” ranking, the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse ranking NJIT No. 26 and No. 30 nationally for“Best Salaries” and“Social Mobility,” respectively, and Money's Best Colleges List selecting NJIT as one of only two five-star universities in New Jersey.

The Carnegie Classification system is one of the most important frameworks for recognizing institutional missions and measuring higher education outcomes. These updated classifications are used by policymakers, peer institutions and the public to understand the landscape of U.S. higher education.

These classifications follow earlier findings from Carnegie regarding institutional research activity. In these, NJIT reaffirmed its research standing with the prestigious R1 designation - a top-tier doctoral university with very high research activity. This recognition reflects NJIT's commitment to cutting-edge research, innovation and the advancement of knowledge. NJIT is one of only three institutions in New Jersey recognized as an R1 institution.

The Carnegie classifications are based on publicly available data from sources including the U.S. Department of Education's College Scorecard, the U.S. Census Bureau and the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS).

To learn more about the 2025 Carnegie Classifications, visit carnegieclassifications.acenet.edu .

Attachment

NJIT Lab

CONTACT: Deric Raymond New Jersey Institute of Technology 973-642-7042 ...