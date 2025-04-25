Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Quad Bike Assault In Kupiansk Sector
This was reported on Telegram by the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, which also released video footage of the attack, according to Ukrinform.
The enemy employed light motorized vehicles to deploy assault groups and attempt to breach Ukrainian defensive positions.
Ukrainian forces targeted the Russian assault units on quad bikes with precise fire, destroying most of the enemy personnel and their vehicles.Read also: Enemy intensifies attacks: 175 combat engagements recorded on frontline in past day
Earlier reports said that on April 24, Russian troops attempted to improve their tactical position near Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove in the Kupiansk sector.
