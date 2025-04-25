Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Quad Bike Assault In Kupiansk Sector

2025-04-25 07:12:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers from the 14th Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great, part of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, have repelled an attempted breakthrough by Russian forces using quad bikes in the Kupiansk sector.

This was reported on Telegram by the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, which also released video footage of the attack, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy employed light motorized vehicles to deploy assault groups and attempt to breach Ukrainian defensive positions.

Ukrainian forces targeted the Russian assault units on quad bikes with precise fire, destroying most of the enemy personnel and their vehicles.

Read also: Enemy intensifies attacks: 175 combat engagements recorded on frontline in past day

Earlier reports said that on April 24, Russian troops attempted to improve their tactical position near Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove in the Kupiansk sector.

