THE Asia University Ranking 2025 Declared - KIIT Rises To 184Th Position In Asia 8Th In India


2025-04-25 06:16:08
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With this latest ranking, KIIT stands as the 8th best university in India across both government and private institutions. It has achieved this position among many prestigious Indian institutes. Additionally, it retains its distinction as the top-ranked Deemed University in Eastern and Northern India. Notably, in the subject of Sports Science, KIIT is ranked 2nd in India.

This year's rankings feature 853 universities from 35 countries and territories. The assessment is based on their performance in research, teaching, knowledge transfer and international outlook. The rankings, evaluated using 18 performance indicators, are trusted by students, academics, policymakers and industry leaders worldwide.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated faculty, staff, students, alumni, and well-wishers who have played a pivotal role in this achievement. "This recognition reflects the collective efforts and the mission-driven spirit that define KIIT. We share this success with every individual who believes in our values," he stated.

KIIT has consistently featured in prestigious global rankings, including the THE World University Rankings and QS Rankings. The university has also earned major international accreditations such as IET, ABET, and others, further cementing its status as a global centre of excellence in higher education.

It is worth highlighting that despite being only 27 years old, KIIT has outperformed several well-established institutions on the list - many of which have been around for over 50 years. Furthermore, it received its deemed-to-be-university status just 21 years ago.

