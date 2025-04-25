INE Security Alert: Protecting Your IP And Why Cybersecurity Training Is Mission-Critical

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cary, NC, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As organizations worldwide prepare to celebrate World Intellectual Property Day on April 26, INE Security is drawing attention to targeted cybersecurity training and education as the frontline defense in protecting intellectual property across a wide swath of industries. While this year's World IP Day theme ("IP and Music: Feel the Beat of IP") spotlights the music industry, INE Security recognizes that intellectual property protection extends far beyond creative sectors to encompass healthcare innovations, manufacturing processes, financial services, and technology development.

"Intellectual property represents the cornerstone of innovation and competitive advantage across virtually every industry," said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. "With IP-intensive industries contributing over $7 trillion to the US GDP and supporting nearly half of all American jobs, proper security training isn't just about preventing breaches-it's about preserving the foundation of our global economy and fostering continued innovation. Organizations that prioritize cybersecurity certifications for their IT and security teams are better equipped to identify and respond to emerging threats targeting intellectual property."

Industry research highlights the growing urgency of this mission. According to Statista, cybercrime costs are projected to reach $15.63 trillion annually by 2029, with intellectual property theft accounting for a significant percentage of these losses. 90% of CISOs say their organizations experienced at least one disruptive attack last year, according to Splunk, with attacks becoming more targeted and sophisticated across multiple sectors.

The Human Factor in IP Protection

Despite investments in technological solutions, the human element remains the most vulnerable link in the intellectual property protection chain. According to recent studies:



95% of cybersecurity breaches are caused by human error (IBM Cyber Security Threat Intelligence Index Report).

Organizations experience an average of $70,000 in annual savings and a 10% increase in productivity when teams are well trained (IBM: The Value of Training). 87% of companies acknowledge skill gaps on their security teams (McKinsey & Company: Mind the [skills] Gap).

"The most sophisticated security technology in the world can be rendered ineffective by a single employee who hasn't been properly trained," explained Warn. "That's why we focus on working with specific industries to develop comprehensive security training and cybersecurity certification programs that address the unique security concerns across different sectors."

Specialized Training Across Industries

INE Security has training programs that address the specific security vulnerabilities in various industries:



Healthcare : Worldwide, healthcare remains the number one industry targeted by cyber attackers, with 173 attacks in 2023 costing an average of $10 million each.

Business Services : INE Security has a strategic partnership for IT Service Providers that gives select partners the ability to offer INE's comprehensive platform to clients as part of a comprehensive IT solution.

Government : INE Security trains multifunctional teams in government and defense to secure systems and restore networks.

Finance : Speed is critical for Financial Services IT and InfoSec professionals. INE Security enables IT and InfoSec teams to assess, train, practice, and certify skills in one platform.

Higher Education : Programming startup costs exceed $2.2 million for colleges and universities. Partnering with INE Security can drastically reduce costs while creating a robust program to close critical skill gaps.

Industrial Control Systems : Manufacturing tops the list for cyber threats while infrastructure attacks are surging. INE Security can ready response with expert IT and cybersecurity training for ICS professionals. Telecommunications : Multiple skills are needed to maintain, defend, and advance telecom operations. INE Security makes it easy and affordable to cross-train IT and InfoSec talent.

While the average cost of a data breach in 2024 was $4.88 million, the true impact of IP theft goes far beyond the immediate financial considerations. Organizations must be able to trust the security of their intellectual property. Effective and proactive security training is the first line of defense for organizations to protect their most valuable assets.

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. The company's suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

CONTACT: Kathryn Brown INE 917-715-0911 ...