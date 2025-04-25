VFD Group Plc Reports Remarkable Growth In Audited Financial Statement For 2024 Financial Year

In a stunning turnaround, VFD Group Plc ( ), a proprietary Investment firm, has announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showcasing exceptional growth. The journey to this milestone was paved with strategic initiatives and a relentless pursuit of innovation.

Just a year ago, businesses globally struggled with macroeconomic headwinds, and VFD Group, not an exception, reported a pre-tax loss of N1 billion in 2023. However, the team's dedication and forward-thinking approach yielded impressive results. The Group reported a pre-tax profit of N11.2 billion, representing a 1202% year-on-year growth.

Net investment income surged by 95% to N59.0 billion, despite a spike in investment expenses to N15.5 billion from N7.4 billion in 2023. Net revenue increased by 90% to N71.0 billion, while operating profit grew by an impressive 104% to N48.8 billion.

The company's financial performance was nothing short of remarkable, with notable achievements including:

- Investment and similar income: N74.6 billion, up 98% YoY

- Net investment income: N59.0 billion, up 95% YoY

- Net revenue: N71.0 billion, up 90% YoY

- Operating profit: N48.8 billion, up 104% YoY

- Pre-tax profit: N11.2 billion, a significant turnaround from a N1 billion loss in 2023

As of April 22, 2025, VFD Group's market capitalisation surged by 116% to hit N121.6 billion from N56.2 billion year to date.

These outstanding results reflect the success of our team's efforts. As VFD Group looks to the future, it remains committed to delivering exceptional value to its customers and stakeholders.

About VFD Group Plc:

VFD Group Plc is a proprietary investment firm listed on the main board of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) under the ticker symbol VFDGROUP. The company holds investments in over 20 portfolio businesses spanning key sectors such as financial services, banking, market infrastructure, capital markets, technology, real estate, and hospitality.