DENSO Announces Year-End Financial Results
|7,050.0 billion yen[US$47.2 billion]
|-111.8 billion yen(-1.6 percent)
|675.0 billion yen[US$4.5 billion]
|+156.0 billion yen(+30.1 percent)
|743.0 billion yen[US$5.0 billion]
|+165.0 billion yen(+28.5 percent)
|515.0 billion yen[US$3.4 billion]
|+95.9 billion yen(+22.9 percent)
|10.6%
|+2.6%pt
(Notes)
The above forecasts are created based on information obtained by the date of this announcement and the actual results may differ due to various causes in the future. U.S. dollar amounts have been translated, for convenience only, at the rate of 149.48yen = US$1, the approximate exchange rate prevailing in the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2025. Like in the U.S. billion is used in the sense of one thousand million. Foreign exchange rates of the Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2026, as a precondition are US$=145.0yen, Euro=160.0yen, CNY=20.0yen.
About DENSO CORPORATION
Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 158,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 8.6 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visitSource: Denso
