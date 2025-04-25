Qatar-France Security Committee Discusses Enhancing Cooperation, Exchange Of Expertise

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Joint Security Committee between the State of Qatar and the French Republic held a virtual meeting yesterday, as part of the third edition of the Qatari-French Strategic Dialogue, with the aim of strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging expertise in the security field.

The Qatari side was headed by Head of the Organizations and International Relations Section at the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Khalid Ali Al Kaabi, while the French side was led by Director of European and International Affairs at the French Ministry of Interior Pierre Reynaud de Lamotte.

The meeting discussed a number of items on its agenda aimed at supporting the course of cooperation between the two sides in the coming period.

