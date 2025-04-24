Phantom Screens Is Delighted To Welcome Kevin Willsey As The New Grand Prairie Distributor

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Over the years, Kevin has built multiple small businesses serving Grand Prairie and the Peace Country of Alberta and BC. Kevin was introduced to Phantom Screens six years ago when he was approached by Landon Croome, founder of Solaris, a respected company that offers a wide range of high-quality outdoor living solutions, to install Phantom Screens.

"Landon was looking for a new representative/installer for our region," says Kevin. "It was a good fit for our Overhead Door Company."

To further enhance his quest to branch into outdoor living solutions, Kevin came to the realization that there would be much more business for retractable screens if he were to build a regional distributorship to focus solely on Phantom Screens and hire a dedicated manager. This expansion will enhance the efficiency of Phantom Screens distribution network and possibly create additional jobs in the region.

As a successful entrepreneur and accountant, Kevin was asked what he looks for when investing in a new business: "We look for positive and consistent cash flows and a product that fills a void. Also, a business that appeals to good vibes – adding screens to living space is a feel-good thing for customers. With the change in how people live and not being afraid to shelter, screens are becoming a need as opposed to a want."

Kevin went on to say: "We have Phantom Screens at our own home, both the retractable door screens and a motorized screen. The consistent performance and quality set the product apart from the competition. We don't ever wonder if the screen will work. We trust it to perform, and it does."

Phantom Screens continues to seek outstanding distributor partners, such as Kevin Willsey, who add value to what they do. Interested in becoming your hometown's Phantom hero? Join the 130+ Phantom Screens experts across North America and beyond. You'll be backed at every step with our industry-leading warranty, factory training, and marketing support. You'll be in great hands with Phantom Screens. Learn more at

About Phantom Screens : Since 1992, multiple award-winning Phantom Screens has been rooted in age-old concepts such as quality, innovation and integrity. Additionally, it has its eyes firmly focused on the future through the continued expansion of its network of more than 100+ strategically located representatives across North America, the UK, Australia, Mexico, and other international locations, industry-leading customer service and exceptional product line.

Phantom Screens is renowned for setting the gold standard in retractable screens for doors, windows, patios and large openings. Headquartered in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, Phantom Screens continues to excel, expand and revolutionize the industry; all the while staying laser-focused on customer-centric approach to highlight its unique value and meet the diverse needs of homeowners, builders, and architects.

