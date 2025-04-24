Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Reliance Bancshares Reports First Quarter 2025 Results


2025-04-24 04:32:50
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FLORENCE, S.C., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income increased 30.3% for the first quarter of 2025 to $1.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. Operating earnings (non-GAAP), which excludes securities losses, net of tax, gain/(loss) on disposal/write down fixed assets and right of use assets, net of tax, gain on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax, and expenses related to branch sale, net of tax, were $1.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Book value per share increased $1.32, or 14.9%, from $8.86 per share at March 31, 2024, to $10.18 per share at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share increased $1.32, or 15.1%, from $8.77 per share at March 31, 2024, to $10.09 per share at March 31, 2025.
  • Net interest income for the quarter was $8.8 million, which represents an increase of $1.6 million, or 21.6%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, the increase was $362,000, or 4.3%.
  • Net interest margin increased during the quarter to 3.49% from 3.11% at March 31, 2024, and increased 11 basis points from 3.38% at December 31, 2024.
  • Total loans held for investment increased $30.7 million, or 16.3% annualized, to $784.5 million at March 31, 2025, from $753.7 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was $59.3 million, or 8.2%, from $725.2 million at March 31, 2024.
  • Total deposits increased $27.3 million, or 11.5% annualized, to $978.7 million at March 31, 2025, from $951.4 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was $97.4 million, or 11.0% from $881.3 million at March 31, 2024.
  • All regulatory approvals have been received for the Company's sale of its two branch locations in North Carolina to Carter Bank. Carter Bank is acquiring all deposits and other assets associated with these locations. Carter Bank is not acquiring any loans in this transaction. Closing is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets declining to $933 thousand, or 0.9% of total assets at March 31, 2025, from $1.2 million, or 0.11% of total assets at December 31, 2024, compared to $282 thousand, or 0.03% of total assets at March 31, 2024.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We continue to grow our balance sheet, improve our net interest margin and improve our efficiency ratio. Despite a large increase in the provision expense due to strong loan growth in both funded and unfunded commitments, our operating earnings improved 36% year over year, and our tangible book value per share improved by 15.1%. We expanded our NIM 38 basis points this quarter compared to the first quarter of 2024. We expect the transaction for the two branches in North Carolina to close in late May of 2025, which we believe will further improve our operating efficiency. Credit quality remained steady with low net charge offs and low nonperforming assets. We remain committed to our communities and the markets we serve by providing exceptional service and banking solutions for our clients."

Financial Summary



Three Months Ended


Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Earnings:






Net income available to common shareholders

$ 1,613

$ 918

$ 1,825

$ 1,942

$ 1,238

Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)

1,665

1,698

1,950

1,942

1,223

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.19

0.11

0.22

0.24

0.15

Operating earnings, diluted (Non-GAAP)

0.20

0.21

0.24

0.24

0.15

Total revenue(1)

11,158

9,809

9,855

10,226

9,690

Net interest margin

3.49 %

3.38 %

3.27 %

3.20 %

3.11 %

Return on average assets(2)

0.59 %

0.35 %

0.69 %

0.75 %

0.49 %

Return on average equity(2)

8.15 %

4.66 %

9.60 %

10.69 %

7.01 %

Efficiency ratio(3)

75.52 %

86.42 %

76.90 %

75.21 %

81.04 %

As of


Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Balance Sheet:






Total assets

$ 1,097,389

$ 1,067,104

$ 1,071,480

$ 1,058,395

$ 1,027,616

Total loans receivable

784,469

753,738

739,219

739,433

725,234

Total deposits

978,667

951,411

951,948

899,799

881,309

Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits

39.46 %

38.64 %

38.82 %

39.18 %

39.86 %

Loans to deposits

80.16 %

79.22 %

77.65 %

82.18 %

82.29 %

Bank Capital Ratios:






Total risk-based capital ratio

12.99 %

13.48 %

13.56 %

13.34 %

13.46 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.92 %

12.43 %

12.51 %

12.28 %

12.37 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.80 %

9.96 %

9.87 %

10.01 %

10.16 %

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.92 %

12.43 %

12.51 %

12.28 %

12.37 %

Asset Quality Ratios:






Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
total assets

0.09 %

0.11 %

0.09 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of
total loans receivable

1.10 %

1.12 %

1.13 %

1.15 %

1.17 %

Annualized quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans receivable

0.08 %

0.00 %

0.03 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited



Three Months Ended


Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Interest income






Loans

$ 11,293

$ 11,053

$ 10,930

$ 10,746

$ 10,085

Investment securities

2,166

2,015

1,969

1,875

1,972

Other interest income

318

512

623

419

291

Total interest income

13,777

13,580

13,522

13,040

12,348

Interest expense






Deposits

4,468

4,613

4,833

4,652

4,332

Other interest expense

544

564

585

722

808

Total interest expense

5,012

5,177

5,418

5,374

5,140

Net interest income

8,765

8,403

8,104

7,666

7,208

Provision for credit losses

707

141

(83)

55

207

Net interest income after provision for loan
losses

8,058

8,262

8,187

7,611

7,001

Noninterest income






Mortgage banking income

1,351

1,207

805

1,416

1,375

Service fees on deposit accounts

319

327

327

307

336

Debit card and other service charges, commissions, and fees

529

550

528

568

519

Income from bank owned life insurance

102

108

105

103

102

Loss on sale of securities, net

(182)

(146)

(162)

-

-

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

140

-

-

-

-

Gain (loss) on disposal / write down of fixed assets

-

(838)

-

-

20

Other income

134

198

148

166

130

Total noninterest income

2,393

1,406

1,751

2,560

2,482

Noninterest expense






Compensation and benefits

5,281

5,028

4,682

4,693

4,878

Occupancy and equipment

791

890

848

837

841

Data processing, technology, and communications

1,156

1,184

994

1,119

1,039

Professional fees

153

268

265

96

110

Marketing

123

103

66

102

160

Other

923

1,003

723

844

826

Total noninterest expense

8,427

8,476

7,578

7,691

7,854

Income before provision for income taxes

2,024

1,192

2,360

2,480

1,629

Income tax expense

411

273

535

538

391

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 1,613

$ 919

$ 1,825

$ 1,942

$ 1,238

Add back loss (gain) on fixed assets, net of tax

-

646

-

-

(15)

Subtract gain on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax

(111)





Add back expenses related to branch sale, net of tax

18

21

-

-

-

Add back securities losses, net of tax

145

113

125

-

-

Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)

$ 1,665

$ 1,699

$ 1,950

$ 1,942

$ 1,223

Weighted average common shares - basic

7,868

7,851

7,847

7,851

7,837

Weighted average common shares - diluted

8,331

8,274

8,221

8,260

8,217

Basic net income per common share *

$ 0.21

$ 0.12

$ 0.23

$ 0.25

$ 0.16

Diluted net income per common share *

$ 0.19

$ 0.11

$ 0.22

$ 0.24

$ 0.15

Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP) *

$ 0.21

$ 0.22

$ 0.25

$ 0.25

$ 0.16

Operating earnings per diluted common share (Non-GAAP) *

$ 0.20

$ 0.21

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.15

* note that the sum of the quarters may not equal the YTD result due to rounding of earnings per share each quarter, given the weighted average shares outstanding basic and diluted.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $1.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. On an operating basis, the first quarter of 2025 diluted EPS was $0.20, compared to $0.15 diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company added back the impact of securities losses, net of tax, of $145 thousand, cost related to the branch sale, net of tax, of $18 thousand, and subtracted the gain on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax, of $111 thousand compared to subtracting the after-tax gain on the sale of fixed assets of $15 thousand in the first quarter of 2024.

The provision for credit losses for loans was $364 thousand, and for unfunded commitments was $343 thousand, totaling $707 thousand for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the ACL for loans was primarily driven by loan growth, and the increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments was primarily the result of increases in construction commitments and the expected term of those related loans.

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $2.4 million, a decrease of $89 thousand from $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. Noninterest income was primarily driven by mortgage banking income which totaled $1.4 million in both the first quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, the company recognized securities losses, $182 thousand, which was partially offset by $140 thousand gain on the early extinguishment of debt.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $8.4 million, an increase of $573 thousand from $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in higher compensation and benefits of $403 thousand primarily from salaries, payroll taxes, and equity compensation; and from higher data processing and technology cost of $117 thousand.

Operating adjustments - 1Q 2025

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded the following non-recurring transactions:

  • Paid off subordinated indebtedness of $1.0 million with $860 thousand, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $140 thousand,
  • Recorded pre-tax securities losses of $182 thousand, and
  • Recorded pre-tax branch disposal related costs of $23 thousand.

Fixed Assets and Right of Use Assets – 4Q 2024

During the fourth quarter of 2024 the Company wrote off two leases totaling $538 thousand. One was a land lease that the company no longer intends to use, which totaled $504 thousand. The other lease related to a facility that was consolidated into the main banking location in Charleston which expires in mid-2025 and totaled $34 thousand. These two written off leases will reduce annual occupancy cost by $180 thousand in 2025 and by $147 thousand in 2026, 2027 and part of 2028.

In addition, a fixed asset was written down by $300,000 related to a parcel of land in North Charleston that the company owns, and it was written down to fair value and remains for sale.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited - QTD



For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

Average

Income/

Yield/


Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

($ in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets












Interest-earning assets:










Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$ 37,230

$ 292

3.18 %


$ 44,366

$ 485

4.35 %

$ 27,557

$ 266

3.88 %

Investment securities

180,710

2,166

4.86 %


179,750

2,015

4.46 %

169,174

1,972

4.69 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,496

26

7.06 %


1,524

27

6.99 %

2,224

25

4.56 %

Loans held for sale

23,551

364

6.27 %


21,610

322

5.93 %

15,639

254

6.53 %

Loans

775,652

10,929

5.71 %


741,672

10,731

5.76 %

716,237

9,831

5.52 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,018,639

13,777

5.49 %


988,922

13,580

5.46 %

930,831

12,348

5.34 %

Allowance for credit losses

(8,616)




(8,317)


(8,401)

Noninterest-earning assets

81,136




78,137


79,678

Total assets

$ 1,091,159




$ 1,058,742


$ 1,002,108













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity












Interest-bearing liabilities:










NOW accounts

$ 158,710

$ 230

0.59 %


$ 140,981

$ 245

0.69 %

$ 142,303

$ 291

0.82 %

Savings & money market

429,861

2,872

2.71 %


405,445

2,910

2.86 %

341,680

2,445

2.88 %

Time deposits

156,527

1,366

6.54 %


160,417

1,458

3.62 %

174,169

1,596

3.69 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

745,098

4,468

2.43 %


706,843

4,613

2.60 %

658,152

4,332

2.65 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

15,162

213

5.70 %


16,332

202

4.93 %

31,665

437

5.55 %

Subordinated debentures

24,761

331

5.42 %


25,750

362

5.59 %

25,727

371

5.81 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

785,021

5,012

2.59 %


748,925

5,177

2.75 %

715,544

5,140

2.89 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

214,733




217,863


202,136

Other liabilities

12,185




13,118


13,768

Shareholders' equity

79,220




78,836


70,660

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,091,159




$ 1,058,742


$ 1,002,108













Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
rate spread

$ 8,765

2.90 %



$ 8,403

2.71 %

$ 7,208

2.45 %

Net Interest Margin

3.49 %




3.38 %


3.11 %












Cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits

2.03 %




2.13 %


2.25 %

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $8.8 million compared to $7.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase was the result of an increase in interest income of $1.4 million, and lower interest expense of $128,000. This resulted in an improved net interest margin of 38 basis points to 3.49% from 3.11% one year ago, led by the loan portfolio yield which improved by 19 basis points, while yield on interest-bearing liabilities improved by 30 basis points. In addition, the total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, decreased to 2.03% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.25% in the first quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, our net interest margin improved 13 basis points, or $362,000.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited



As of


Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Assets






Cash and cash equivalents:




Cash and due from banks

$ 5,011

$ 4,604

$ 4,730

$ 5,669

$ 5,482

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

32,922

42,623

61,934

41,391

36,173

Total cash and cash equivalents

37,933

47,227

66,664

47,060

41,655

Investment securities:




Investment securities available for sale

181,596

175,846

177,641

173,298

171,075

Other investments

950

886

883

2,788

2,548

Total investment securities

182,546

176,732

178,524

176,087

173,623

Mortgage loans held for sale

22,424

20,974

19,929

25,776

18,307

Loans receivable:




Loans

784,469

753,738

739,219

739,433

725,234

Less allowance for credit losses

(8,654)

(8,434)

(8,317)

(8,498)

(8,497)

Loans receivable, net

775,815

745,304

730,902

730,935

716,737

Property and equipment, net

21,987

21,353

21,861

22,040

22,185

Mortgage servicing rights

13,614

13,410

12,690

12,680

12,226

Bank owned life insurance

18,710

18,608

18,501

18,396

18,293

Deferred income taxes

6,938

7,709

6,292

7,612

7,990

Other assets

17,422

15,787

16,117

17,809

16,600

Total assets

1,097,389

1,067,104

1,071,480

1,058,395

1,027,616

Liabilities






Deposits

$ 978,667

$ 951,411

$ 951,948

$ 899,799

$ 881,309

Federal Home Loan Bank advances (FHLB)

-

-

-

40,000

35,000

Federal funds and repurchase agreements

-

-

-

408

-

Subordinated debentures

14,453

15,444

15,436

15,428

15,421

Junior subordinated debentures

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Reserve for unfunded commitments

771

428

410

364

398

Other liabilities

11,972

11,755

12,866

17,590

13,070

Total liabilities

1,016,173

989,348

990,970

983,899

955,508

Shareholders' equity






Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
value

1

1

1

1

1

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
authorized

88

88

88

88

88

Treasury stock, at cost

(6,458)

(5,699)

(5,285)

(5,216)

(4,965)

Nonvested restricted stock

(2,566)

(2,340)

(2,444)

(2,463)

(2,900)

Additional paid-in capital

56,408

55,789

55,763

55,645

56,134

Retained earnings

41,284

39,671

38,753

36,928

34,986

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(7,541)

(9,754)

(6,366)

(10,487)

(11,236)

Total shareholders' equity

81,216

77,756

80,510

74,496

72,108

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,097,389

$ 1,067,104

$ 1,071,480

$ 1,058,395

$ 1,027,616

First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $37.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $47.2 million at December 31, 2024. Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $32.5 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $41.8 million at December 31, 2024.

First Reliance does not have any Held-to-Maturity (HTM) securities for any reported period. All debt securities were classified as Available-For-Sale (AFS) securities with balances of $181.6 million and $175.8 million, at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The unrealized loss recorded on AFS securities totaled $10.0 million as of March 31,2025, compared to $12.9 million as of December 31, 2024, a decrease during the first quarter of 2025 of $2.9 million, pre-tax.

As of March 31, 2025, deposits increased by $27.3 million, or 11.5% annualized. See page 9 for detail on the deposit balance amounts over the past five quarters.

The Company had no outstanding borrowings with the FHLB of Atlanta at March 31, 2025 or at December 31, 2024.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company retired $1.0 million of subordinated debt with payment of $860,000, resulting in a gain of $140,000 on the early extinguishment of debt. $500 thousand of the retired debt had a fixed interest rate of 5.875% and $500 thousand had a fixed interest rate of 3.375%.

The Company's subordinated debt with a current interest rate of 5.875% becomes callable in the second quarter of 2025. The Company is evaluating the possibility of calling this debt.

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited





As of




31-Mar

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

(shares in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Voting common shares outstanding

8,786

8,764

8,820

8,819

8,785

Treasury shares outstanding

(809)

(731)

(751)

(743)

(649)

Total common shares outstanding

7,977

8,033

8,069

8,076

8,136






Book value per common share

$ 10.18

$ 9.68

$ 9.98

$ 9.22

$ 8.86

Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP(5)

$ 10.09

$ 9.59

$ 9.89

$ 9.13

$ 8.77






Stock price:






High

$ 9.98

$ 10.24

$ 10.59

$ 8.30

$ 8.65

Low

$ 9.35

$ 9.16

$ 7.60

$ 7.60

$ 7.70

Period end

$ 9.45

$ 9.59

$ 10.14

$ 7.90

$ 8.15

Book value (BV) and tangible book value (TBV) per share increased $0.50 per share during the first quarter of 2025. BV and TBV increased $1.32 per share since March 31, 2024, or 15%.

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited



As of


Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Nonperforming Assets






Commercial






Owner occupied RE

$ 42

$ 44

$ 46

$ 49

$ -

Non-owner occupied RE

655

646

701

-

-

Construction

-

66

-

62

-

Commercial business

146

328

57

12

12

Consumer






Real estate

40

42

44

46

48

Home equity

-

-

-

-

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Other

50

64

61

66

52

Nonaccruing loan modifications

-

-

-

-

56

Total nonaccrual loans

$ 933

$ 1,190

$ 909

$ 235

$ 168

Other assets repossessed

-

11

15

75

114

Total nonperforming assets

$ 933

$ 1,201

$ 924

$ 310

$ 282

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:




Total assets

0.09 %

0.11 %

0.09 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

Total loans receivable

0.12 %

0.16 %

0.12 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

Accruing loan modifications

$ 369

$ 400

$ 428

$ 460

$ 970







Three Months Ended


Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Allowance for Credit Losses






Balance, beginning of period

$ 8,434

$ 8,317

$ 8,498

$ 8,497

$ 8,393

Loans charged-off

163

24

69

102

195

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

19

18

17

14

82

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

144

6

52

88

113

Provision for credit losses (release)

364

123

(129)

89

217

Balance, end of period

$ 8,654

$ 8,434

$ 8,317

$ 8,498

$ 8,497

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans receivable

1.10 %

1.12 %

1.13 %

1.15 %

1.17 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

927.54 %

708.74 %

914.96 %

3616.17 %

5057.74 %

Asset quality remained steady during the first quarter of 2025, with nonperforming assets decreasing to $933 thousand, which represents 0.09% of total assets. The decrease was in all categories, except one, non-owner occupied RE. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased to 1.10% at March 31, 2025 compared to 1.12% at December 31, 2024, and compared to 1.17% at March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses increased by a provision for credit losses of $364 thousand offset by net charge-offs of $144 thousand, during the first quarter of 2025. In the first quarter of 2024, the Company experienced net charge-offs of $113 thousand and increased the ACL with a provision for credit losses of $217 thousand.

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of


Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Commercial real estate

$ 482,201

$ 463,301

$ 456,775

$ 450,936

$ 434,743

Consumer real estate

216,964

204,303

193,362

188,759

184,969

Commercial and industrial

65,573

65,980

66,561

76,149

77,023

Consumer and other

19,731

20,154

22,521

23,589

28,499

Total loans, net of deferred fees

784,469

753,738

739,219

739,433

725,234

Less allowance for credit losses

8,654

8,434

8,317

8,498

8,497

Total loans, net

$ 775,815

$ 745,304

$ 730,902

$ 730,935

$ 716,737

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of


Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Noninterest-bearing

$ 224,031

$ 227,471

$ 219,279

$ 220,330

$ 212,083

Interest-bearing:




DDA and NOW accounts

162,129

140,116

150,312

132,186

139,229

Money market accounts

393,736

381,602

362,834

325,769

307,696

Savings

39,719

40,627

41,184

42,479

44,191

Time, less than $250,000

122,613

120,397

133,940

128,869

125,248

Time, $250,000 and over

36,439

41,198

44,399

50,166

52,862

Total deposits

$ 978,667

$ 951,411

$ 951,948

$ 899,799

$ 881,309

Footnotes to tables:


(1)

Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2)

Annualized for the respective period.

(3)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(4)

Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts.

(5)

The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares.

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $1.097 billion. The Company employs approximately 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the Company have given it a 92% customer satisfaction rating, well above the community bank industry average of 82%. First Reliance has also received "the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award" for 19 years consecutive years. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The Company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations. The Company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:
 Robert Haile
SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
(843) 656-5000
[email protected]

