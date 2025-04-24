First Reliance Bancshares Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
Financial Summary
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
2025
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
Earnings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 1,613
|
$ 918
|
$ 1,825
|
$ 1,942
|
$ 1,238
|
Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)
|
1,665
|
1,698
|
1,950
|
1,942
|
1,223
|
Earnings per common share, diluted
|
0.19
|
0.11
|
0.22
|
0.24
|
0.15
|
Operating earnings, diluted (Non-GAAP)
|
0.20
|
0.21
|
0.24
|
0.24
|
0.15
|
Total revenue(1)
|
11,158
|
9,809
|
9,855
|
10,226
|
9,690
|
Net interest margin
|
3.49 %
|
3.38 %
|
3.27 %
|
3.20 %
|
3.11 %
|
Return on average assets(2)
|
0.59 %
|
0.35 %
|
0.69 %
|
0.75 %
|
0.49 %
|
Return on average equity(2)
|
8.15 %
|
4.66 %
|
9.60 %
|
10.69 %
|
7.01 %
|
Efficiency ratio(3)
|
75.52 %
|
86.42 %
|
76.90 %
|
75.21 %
|
81.04 %
|
|
As of
|
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
($ in thousands)
|
2025
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
Balance Sheet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,097,389
|
$ 1,067,104
|
$ 1,071,480
|
$ 1,058,395
|
$ 1,027,616
|
Total loans receivable
|
784,469
|
753,738
|
739,219
|
739,433
|
725,234
|
Total deposits
|
978,667
|
951,411
|
951,948
|
899,799
|
881,309
|
Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits
|
39.46 %
|
38.64 %
|
38.82 %
|
39.18 %
|
39.86 %
|
Loans to deposits
|
80.16 %
|
79.22 %
|
77.65 %
|
82.18 %
|
82.29 %
|
Bank Capital Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
12.99 %
|
13.48 %
|
13.56 %
|
13.34 %
|
13.46 %
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
11.92 %
|
12.43 %
|
12.51 %
|
12.28 %
|
12.37 %
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
9.80 %
|
9.96 %
|
9.87 %
|
10.01 %
|
10.16 %
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|
11.92 %
|
12.43 %
|
12.51 %
|
12.28 %
|
12.37 %
|
Asset Quality Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
|
0.09 %
|
0.11 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.03 %
|
0.03 %
|
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of
|
1.10 %
|
1.12 %
|
1.13 %
|
1.15 %
|
1.17 %
|
Annualized quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans receivable
|
0.08 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.03 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.06 %
Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
2025
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
$ 11,293
|
$ 11,053
|
$ 10,930
|
$ 10,746
|
$ 10,085
|
Investment securities
|
2,166
|
2,015
|
1,969
|
1,875
|
1,972
|
Other interest income
|
318
|
512
|
623
|
419
|
291
|
Total interest income
|
13,777
|
13,580
|
13,522
|
13,040
|
12,348
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
4,468
|
4,613
|
4,833
|
4,652
|
4,332
|
Other interest expense
|
544
|
564
|
585
|
722
|
808
|
Total interest expense
|
5,012
|
5,177
|
5,418
|
5,374
|
5,140
|
Net interest income
|
8,765
|
8,403
|
8,104
|
7,666
|
7,208
|
Provision for credit losses
|
707
|
141
|
(83)
|
55
|
207
|
Net interest income after provision for loan
|
8,058
|
8,262
|
8,187
|
7,611
|
7,001
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage banking income
|
1,351
|
1,207
|
805
|
1,416
|
1,375
|
Service fees on deposit accounts
|
319
|
327
|
327
|
307
|
336
|
Debit card and other service charges, commissions, and fees
|
529
|
550
|
528
|
568
|
519
|
Income from bank owned life insurance
|
102
|
108
|
105
|
103
|
102
|
Loss on sale of securities, net
|
(182)
|
(146)
|
(162)
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
|
140
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Gain (loss) on disposal / write down of fixed assets
|
-
|
(838)
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
Other income
|
134
|
198
|
148
|
166
|
130
|
Total noninterest income
|
2,393
|
1,406
|
1,751
|
2,560
|
2,482
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
5,281
|
5,028
|
4,682
|
4,693
|
4,878
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
791
|
890
|
848
|
837
|
841
|
Data processing, technology, and communications
|
1,156
|
1,184
|
994
|
1,119
|
1,039
|
Professional fees
|
153
|
268
|
265
|
96
|
110
|
Marketing
|
123
|
103
|
66
|
102
|
160
|
Other
|
923
|
1,003
|
723
|
844
|
826
|
Total noninterest expense
|
8,427
|
8,476
|
7,578
|
7,691
|
7,854
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
2,024
|
1,192
|
2,360
|
2,480
|
1,629
|
Income tax expense
|
411
|
273
|
535
|
538
|
391
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 1,613
|
$ 919
|
$ 1,825
|
$ 1,942
|
$ 1,238
|
Add back loss (gain) on fixed assets, net of tax
|
-
|
646
|
-
|
-
|
(15)
|
Subtract gain on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax
|
(111)
|
|
|
|
|
Add back expenses related to branch sale, net of tax
|
18
|
21
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Add back securities losses, net of tax
|
145
|
113
|
125
|
-
|
-
|
Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,665
|
$ 1,699
|
$ 1,950
|
$ 1,942
|
$ 1,223
|
Weighted average common shares - basic
|
7,868
|
7,851
|
7,847
|
7,851
|
7,837
|
Weighted average common shares - diluted
|
8,331
|
8,274
|
8,221
|
8,260
|
8,217
|
Basic net income per common share *
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.12
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.25
|
$ 0.16
|
Diluted net income per common share *
|
$ 0.19
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.15
|
Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP) *
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.25
|
$ 0.25
|
$ 0.16
|
Operating earnings per diluted common share (Non-GAAP) *
|
$ 0.20
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.15
|
|
* note that the sum of the quarters may not equal the YTD result due to rounding of earnings per share each quarter, given the weighted average shares outstanding basic and diluted.
Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $1.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. On an operating basis, the first quarter of 2025 diluted EPS was $0.20, compared to $0.15 diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company added back the impact of securities losses, net of tax, of $145 thousand, cost related to the branch sale, net of tax, of $18 thousand, and subtracted the gain on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax, of $111 thousand compared to subtracting the after-tax gain on the sale of fixed assets of $15 thousand in the first quarter of 2024.
The provision for credit losses for loans was $364 thousand, and for unfunded commitments was $343 thousand, totaling $707 thousand for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the ACL for loans was primarily driven by loan growth, and the increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments was primarily the result of increases in construction commitments and the expected term of those related loans.
Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $2.4 million, a decrease of $89 thousand from $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. Noninterest income was primarily driven by mortgage banking income which totaled $1.4 million in both the first quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, the company recognized securities losses, $182 thousand, which was partially offset by $140 thousand gain on the early extinguishment of debt.
Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $8.4 million, an increase of $573 thousand from $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in higher compensation and benefits of $403 thousand primarily from salaries, payroll taxes, and equity compensation; and from higher data processing and technology cost of $117 thousand.
Operating adjustments - 1Q 2025
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded the following non-recurring transactions:
-
Paid off subordinated indebtedness of $1.0 million with $860 thousand, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $140 thousand,
Recorded pre-tax securities losses of $182 thousand, and
Recorded pre-tax branch disposal related costs of $23 thousand.
Fixed Assets and Right of Use Assets – 4Q 2024
During the fourth quarter of 2024 the Company wrote off two leases totaling $538 thousand. One was a land lease that the company no longer intends to use, which totaled $504 thousand. The other lease related to a facility that was consolidated into the main banking location in Charleston which expires in mid-2025 and totaled $34 thousand. These two written off leases will reduce annual occupancy cost by $180 thousand in 2025 and by $147 thousand in 2026, 2027 and part of 2028.
In addition, a fixed asset was written down by $300,000 related to a parcel of land in North Charleston that the company owns, and it was written down to fair value and remains for sale.
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited - QTD
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
($ in thousands)
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
|
$ 37,230
|
$ 292
|
3.18 %
|
|
$ 44,366
|
$ 485
|
4.35 %
|
|
$ 27,557
|
$ 266
|
3.88 %
|
Investment securities
|
180,710
|
2,166
|
4.86 %
|
|
179,750
|
2,015
|
4.46 %
|
|
169,174
|
1,972
|
4.69 %
|
Nonmarketable equity securities
|
1,496
|
26
|
7.06 %
|
|
1,524
|
27
|
6.99 %
|
|
2,224
|
25
|
4.56 %
|
Loans held for sale
|
23,551
|
364
|
6.27 %
|
|
21,610
|
322
|
5.93 %
|
|
15,639
|
254
|
6.53 %
|
Loans
|
775,652
|
10,929
|
5.71 %
|
|
741,672
|
10,731
|
5.76 %
|
|
716,237
|
9,831
|
5.52 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
1,018,639
|
13,777
|
5.49 %
|
|
988,922
|
13,580
|
5.46 %
|
|
930,831
|
12,348
|
5.34 %
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(8,616)
|
|
|
|
(8,317)
|
|
|
|
(8,401)
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
81,136
|
|
|
|
78,137
|
|
|
|
79,678
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,091,159
|
|
|
|
$ 1,058,742
|
|
|
|
$ 1,002,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW accounts
|
$ 158,710
|
$ 230
|
0.59 %
|
|
$ 140,981
|
$ 245
|
0.69 %
|
|
$ 142,303
|
$ 291
|
0.82 %
|
Savings & money market
|
429,861
|
2,872
|
2.71 %
|
|
405,445
|
2,910
|
2.86 %
|
|
341,680
|
2,445
|
2.88 %
|
Time deposits
|
156,527
|
1,366
|
6.54 %
|
|
160,417
|
1,458
|
3.62 %
|
|
174,169
|
1,596
|
3.69 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
745,098
|
4,468
|
2.43 %
|
|
706,843
|
4,613
|
2.60 %
|
|
658,152
|
4,332
|
2.65 %
|
FHLB advances and other borrowings
|
15,162
|
213
|
5.70 %
|
|
16,332
|
202
|
4.93 %
|
|
31,665
|
437
|
5.55 %
|
Subordinated debentures
|
24,761
|
331
|
5.42 %
|
|
25,750
|
362
|
5.59 %
|
|
25,727
|
371
|
5.81 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
785,021
|
5,012
|
2.59 %
|
|
748,925
|
5,177
|
2.75 %
|
|
715,544
|
5,140
|
2.89 %
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
214,733
|
|
|
|
217,863
|
|
|
|
202,136
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
12,185
|
|
|
|
13,118
|
|
|
|
13,768
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
79,220
|
|
|
|
78,836
|
|
|
|
70,660
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 1,091,159
|
|
|
|
$ 1,058,742
|
|
|
|
$ 1,002,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
|
|
$ 8,765
|
2.90 %
|
|
|
$ 8,403
|
2.71 %
|
|
|
$ 7,208
|
2.45 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
3.49 %
|
|
|
|
3.38 %
|
|
|
|
3.11 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
2.03 %
|
|
|
|
2.13 %
|
|
|
|
2.25 %
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $8.8 million compared to $7.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase was the result of an increase in interest income of $1.4 million, and lower interest expense of $128,000. This resulted in an improved net interest margin of 38 basis points to 3.49% from 3.11% one year ago, led by the loan portfolio yield which improved by 19 basis points, while yield on interest-bearing liabilities improved by 30 basis points. In addition, the total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, decreased to 2.03% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.25% in the first quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, our net interest margin improved 13 basis points, or $362,000.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited
|
|
|
As of
|
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
($ in thousands)
|
2025
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 5,011
|
$ 4,604
|
$ 4,730
|
$ 5,669
|
$ 5,482
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
32,922
|
42,623
|
61,934
|
41,391
|
36,173
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
37,933
|
47,227
|
66,664
|
47,060
|
41,655
|
Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities available for sale
|
181,596
|
175,846
|
177,641
|
173,298
|
171,075
|
Other investments
|
950
|
886
|
883
|
2,788
|
2,548
|
Total investment securities
|
182,546
|
176,732
|
178,524
|
176,087
|
173,623
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
22,424
|
20,974
|
19,929
|
25,776
|
18,307
|
Loans receivable:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
784,469
|
753,738
|
739,219
|
739,433
|
725,234
|
Less allowance for credit losses
|
(8,654)
|
(8,434)
|
(8,317)
|
(8,498)
|
(8,497)
|
Loans receivable, net
|
775,815
|
745,304
|
730,902
|
730,935
|
716,737
|
Property and equipment, net
|
21,987
|
21,353
|
21,861
|
22,040
|
22,185
|
Mortgage servicing rights
|
13,614
|
13,410
|
12,690
|
12,680
|
12,226
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
18,710
|
18,608
|
18,501
|
18,396
|
18,293
|
Deferred income taxes
|
6,938
|
7,709
|
6,292
|
7,612
|
7,990
|
Other assets
|
17,422
|
15,787
|
16,117
|
17,809
|
16,600
|
Total assets
|
1,097,389
|
1,067,104
|
1,071,480
|
1,058,395
|
1,027,616
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
$ 978,667
|
$ 951,411
|
$ 951,948
|
$ 899,799
|
$ 881,309
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances (FHLB)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
40,000
|
35,000
|
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
408
|
-
|
Subordinated debentures
|
14,453
|
15,444
|
15,436
|
15,428
|
15,421
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
10,310
|
10,310
|
10,310
|
10,310
|
10,310
|
Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
771
|
428
|
410
|
364
|
398
|
Other liabilities
|
11,972
|
11,755
|
12,866
|
17,590
|
13,070
|
Total liabilities
|
1,016,173
|
989,348
|
990,970
|
983,899
|
955,508
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
|
88
|
88
|
88
|
88
|
88
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(6,458)
|
(5,699)
|
(5,285)
|
(5,216)
|
(4,965)
|
Nonvested restricted stock
|
(2,566)
|
(2,340)
|
(2,444)
|
(2,463)
|
(2,900)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
56,408
|
55,789
|
55,763
|
55,645
|
56,134
|
Retained earnings
|
41,284
|
39,671
|
38,753
|
36,928
|
34,986
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(7,541)
|
(9,754)
|
(6,366)
|
(10,487)
|
(11,236)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
81,216
|
77,756
|
80,510
|
74,496
|
72,108
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 1,097,389
|
$ 1,067,104
|
$ 1,071,480
|
$ 1,058,395
|
$ 1,027,616
First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $37.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $47.2 million at December 31, 2024. Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $32.5 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $41.8 million at December 31, 2024.
First Reliance does not have any Held-to-Maturity (HTM) securities for any reported period. All debt securities were classified as Available-For-Sale (AFS) securities with balances of $181.6 million and $175.8 million, at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The unrealized loss recorded on AFS securities totaled $10.0 million as of March 31,2025, compared to $12.9 million as of December 31, 2024, a decrease during the first quarter of 2025 of $2.9 million, pre-tax.
As of March 31, 2025, deposits increased by $27.3 million, or 11.5% annualized. See page 9 for detail on the deposit balance amounts over the past five quarters.
The Company had no outstanding borrowings with the FHLB of Atlanta at March 31, 2025 or at December 31, 2024.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company retired $1.0 million of subordinated debt with payment of $860,000, resulting in a gain of $140,000 on the early extinguishment of debt. $500 thousand of the retired debt had a fixed interest rate of 5.875% and $500 thousand had a fixed interest rate of 3.375%.
The Company's subordinated debt with a current interest rate of 5.875% becomes callable in the second quarter of 2025. The Company is evaluating the possibility of calling this debt.
|
COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
31-Mar
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
(shares in thousands)
|
2025
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
Voting common shares outstanding
|
8,786
|
8,764
|
8,820
|
8,819
|
8,785
|
Treasury shares outstanding
|
(809)
|
(731)
|
(751)
|
(743)
|
(649)
|
Total common shares outstanding
|
7,977
|
8,033
|
8,069
|
8,076
|
8,136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per common share
|
$ 10.18
|
$ 9.68
|
$ 9.98
|
$ 9.22
|
$ 8.86
|
Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP(5)
|
$ 10.09
|
$ 9.59
|
$ 9.89
|
$ 9.13
|
$ 8.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock price:
|
|
|
|
|
|
High
|
$ 9.98
|
$ 10.24
|
$ 10.59
|
$ 8.30
|
$ 8.65
|
Low
|
$ 9.35
|
$ 9.16
|
$ 7.60
|
$ 7.60
|
$ 7.70
|
Period end
|
$ 9.45
|
$ 9.59
|
$ 10.14
|
$ 7.90
|
$ 8.15
Book value (BV) and tangible book value (TBV) per share increased $0.50 per share during the first quarter of 2025. BV and TBV increased $1.32 per share since March 31, 2024, or 15%.
|
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited
|
|
|
As of
|
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
($ in thousands)
|
2025
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
Nonperforming Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owner occupied RE
|
$ 42
|
$ 44
|
$ 46
|
$ 49
|
$ -
|
Non-owner occupied RE
|
655
|
646
|
701
|
-
|
-
|
Construction
|
-
|
66
|
-
|
62
|
-
|
Commercial business
|
146
|
328
|
57
|
12
|
12
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate
|
40
|
42
|
44
|
46
|
48
|
Home equity
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Construction
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other
|
50
|
64
|
61
|
66
|
52
|
Nonaccruing loan modifications
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
56
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
$ 933
|
$ 1,190
|
$ 909
|
$ 235
|
$ 168
|
Other assets repossessed
|
-
|
11
|
15
|
75
|
114
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 933
|
$ 1,201
|
$ 924
|
$ 310
|
$ 282
|
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
0.09 %
|
0.11 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.03 %
|
0.03 %
|
Total loans receivable
|
0.12 %
|
0.16 %
|
0.12 %
|
0.04 %
|
0.04 %
|
Accruing loan modifications
|
$ 369
|
$ 400
|
$ 428
|
$ 460
|
$ 970
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
($ in thousands)
|
2025
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$ 8,434
|
$ 8,317
|
$ 8,498
|
$ 8,497
|
$ 8,393
|
Loans charged-off
|
163
|
24
|
69
|
102
|
195
|
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
|
19
|
18
|
17
|
14
|
82
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
144
|
6
|
52
|
88
|
113
|
Provision for credit losses (release)
|
364
|
123
|
(129)
|
89
|
217
|
Balance, end of period
|
$ 8,654
|
$ 8,434
|
$ 8,317
|
$ 8,498
|
$ 8,497
|
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans receivable
|
1.10 %
|
1.12 %
|
1.13 %
|
1.15 %
|
1.17 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
|
927.54 %
|
708.74 %
|
914.96 %
|
3616.17 %
|
5057.74 %
Asset quality remained steady during the first quarter of 2025, with nonperforming assets decreasing to $933 thousand, which represents 0.09% of total assets. The decrease was in all categories, except one, non-owner occupied RE. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased to 1.10% at March 31, 2025 compared to 1.12% at December 31, 2024, and compared to 1.17% at March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses increased by a provision for credit losses of $364 thousand offset by net charge-offs of $144 thousand, during the first quarter of 2025. In the first quarter of 2024, the Company experienced net charge-offs of $113 thousand and increased the ACL with a provision for credit losses of $217 thousand.
Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.
|
LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited
|
|
|
As of
|
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
($ in thousands)
|
2025
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
Commercial real estate
|
$ 482,201
|
$ 463,301
|
$ 456,775
|
$ 450,936
|
$ 434,743
|
Consumer real estate
|
216,964
|
204,303
|
193,362
|
188,759
|
184,969
|
Commercial and industrial
|
65,573
|
65,980
|
66,561
|
76,149
|
77,023
|
Consumer and other
|
19,731
|
20,154
|
22,521
|
23,589
|
28,499
|
Total loans, net of deferred fees
|
784,469
|
753,738
|
739,219
|
739,433
|
725,234
|
Less allowance for credit losses
|
8,654
|
8,434
|
8,317
|
8,498
|
8,497
|
Total loans, net
|
$ 775,815
|
$ 745,304
|
$ 730,902
|
$ 730,935
|
$ 716,737
|
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited
|
|
|
As of
|
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
($ in thousands)
|
2025
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$ 224,031
|
$ 227,471
|
$ 219,279
|
$ 220,330
|
$ 212,083
|
Interest-bearing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
DDA and NOW accounts
|
162,129
|
140,116
|
150,312
|
132,186
|
139,229
|
Money market accounts
|
393,736
|
381,602
|
362,834
|
325,769
|
307,696
|
Savings
|
39,719
|
40,627
|
41,184
|
42,479
|
44,191
|
Time, less than $250,000
|
122,613
|
120,397
|
133,940
|
128,869
|
125,248
|
Time, $250,000 and over
|
36,439
|
41,198
|
44,399
|
50,166
|
52,862
|
Total deposits
|
$ 978,667
|
$ 951,411
|
$ 951,948
|
$ 899,799
|
$ 881,309
|
Footnotes to tables:
|
|
(1)
|
Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
|
(2)
|
Annualized for the respective period.
|
(3)
|
Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
|
(4)
|
Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts.
|
(5)
|
The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares.
ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE
Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $1.097 billion. The Company employs approximately 170 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the Company have given it a 92% customer satisfaction rating, well above the community bank industry average of 82%. First Reliance has also received "the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award" for 19 years consecutive years. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The Company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations. The Company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
Contact:
Robert Haile
SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
(843) 656-5000
[email protected]
SOURCE First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment