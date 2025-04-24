Bitfarms Ltd. Announcement: If You Have Suffered Losses In Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF), You Are Encouraged To Contact The Rosen Law Firm About Your Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) resulting from allegations that Bitfarms may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Bitfarms securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On December 9, 2024, after the market closed, Bitfarms issued a press release entitled“Bitfarms Announces Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements.” In this press release, Bitfarms announced that it had“determined that its previously issued consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 [. . .] should be restated to correct a material error in the classification of proceeds derived from the sale of digital assets.” Bitfarms further announced that it is“also restating its financials to adjust for an error in the accounting for the redemption of warrants in 2023.”

On this news, Bitfarms' stock fell 6% on December 10, 2024.

