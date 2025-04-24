Sisters Of The Valley Announce Apple Pay Service For Their Hand-Made Products

Journey to Apple Pay

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Sisters of the Valley are pleased to announce the launch of a new store, as a pivot to payment blockades. When PayPal abruptly dropped the Sisters of the Valley in November-just 45 days after approving them as a business account-the Sisterhood faced yet another financial roadblock in their long history of fighting for fair banking.The pivot was two-pronged, opening up a store that did take paypal (merchandise and mushrooms only ) and embarking on a journey to acquire apple pay for the main store and the main product line, CBD wellness. In regard to the latter, the Sisters spent six months navigating the maze of Apple Pay integration for their Shopify store - only to be stopped at the final gate by Shopify itself.After realizing that Shopify has a different sort of rules to play by then Square does, the Sisters turned to Square to launch a new store under a new domain name. It took one sister about eight hours to light up a new store on Square, and in doing so, Apple Pay became instantly available. "The answer to our payment problems was actually sitting right there on our Square dashboard all along,” said Sister Camilla, who works with Sister Kate on the business platforms.“We lit up a new domain name, set up our products in the square store, and when we flipped the switch, we had what we needed, all payment options, including apple pay.”The Sisters' new CBD wellness store, now live at , accepts all major credit cards and Apple Pay, the latter of which is a growing preference among U.S. consumers:📱 Apple Pay Usage in the U.S.:Over 55 million Americans use Apple Pay.Nearly 25% of all iPhone users in the U.S. use it exclusively for purchases when available.Apple Pay accounts for an estimated $190 billion in transactions annually in the U.S. alone.For a business built on resilience and ethical commerce, the launch of this new payment-friendly storefront marks a long-awaited win. The site offers the Sisterhood's full range of handcrafted, lab-tested plant-based products - from salves and tinctures to teas and mushroom blends - in a clean, modern checkout environment.Visit and experience the new way to support women-led healing.

