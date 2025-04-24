Blackrock's Tokenised Treasury Fund Surges To $2.3Bn

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

BlackRock's USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund has surpassed $2.3 billion in assets, doubling its holdings within a month of reaching the $1 billion mark. This rapid growth underscores the accelerating institutional adoption of blockchain-based financial products.

Launched in March 2024 on the Ethereum network, BUIDL is BlackRock's first tokenised fund. It offers investors digital tokens backed by short-term U.S. Treasury bills and repurchase agreements, providing a blockchain-native alternative to traditional money market funds. The fund's swift ascent reflects a broader trend among asset managers seeking to capitalise on the efficiencies and transparency offered by blockchain technology.

The fund's structure allows for real-time settlement and enhanced liquidity, appealing to institutional investors looking for streamlined operations and reduced counterparty risk. BlackRock's move into tokenised assets aligns with its strategic focus on integrating digital technologies into its investment offerings.

The surge in BUIDL's assets is indicative of a growing appetite for digital financial instruments among institutional clients. As regulatory frameworks around digital assets continue to evolve, BlackRock's foray into tokenised funds positions it at the forefront of this emerging sector.

