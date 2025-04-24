Schaeffler AGM Elects New Supervisory Board Members And Decides On Dividend Of €0.25 Per Share
Herzogenaurach, Germany | April 24, 2025 | Today, Thursday, Schaeffler AG held the first Annual General Meeting following its merger with Vitesco Technologies Group AG (“Vitesco”). The AGM was held as an in-person event at the company's headquarters in Herzogenaurach and was attended by around 520 shareholders.
Participation rate of around 85 percent
The Annual General Meeting also approved all other items on the agenda by a majority vote. The AGM also agreed to the proposal to pay out a dividend of €0.25 per dividend-bearing share and to the conversion of bearer shares to registered shares, a practice that is already widespread outside of Germany.“The entry of all shareholders into the share register will make it even easier in future for both parties to contact one another, also and above all for the preparation of future annual general meetings,” said Georg F. W. Schaeffler, family shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board.“Transparent and direct communication with our shareholders is very important to us and the Annual General Meeting is a valuable opportunity for direct dialog.”
Three new Supervisory Board members and more flexibility thanks to new staggered board structure
In the course of this election, three new members joined the Supervisory Board for the shareholders' side: Susanne Heckelsberger, Manfred Eibeck and KR Joachim Hirsch. The election of the three former Vitesco Supervisory Board members complies with the Business Combination Agreement concluded with Vitesco in November 2023 to adjust the composition of the Supervisory Board to reflect the company's requirements after the merger.“With their expertise in the automotive sector, the new members are a great asset to the Schaeffler Supervisory Board and I am very much looking forward to our future collaboration,” explained Georg F. W. Schaeffler. He thanked the outgoing members of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr.-Ing. habil Prof. E.h. mult. Dr. h.c. mult. Hans-Jörg Bullinger, Prof. Dr. Bernd Gottschalk and Ulrike Hasbargen for their many years of exceptional dedication:“In their roles, they have been instrumental in setting the right course to make the Schaeffler Group a leading Motion Technology Company.”
The meeting of delegates to elect the employee representatives to the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG already took place on April 7, 2025. Ulrich Schoepplein, Grigore Beutura, Lisa Hinrichsen, Volker Robl, Michael Kicker, Antje Mütherig, Dr. Alexander Putz, Horst Ott, Thomas Höhn, and Maja Reusch were elected or re-elected to the Supervisory Board. At the end of the Annual General Meeting, Hanna Köhler, Susanne Lau, Jürgen Schenk, Helga Schönhoff and Markus Zirkel stepped down from the Supervisory Board.
Georg F. W. Schaeffler thanked the former members of the Supervisory Board for their valuable and constructive contribution.
The path to becoming the leading Motion Technology Company
Building on its innovation capabilities and core competencies, Schaeffler also aims to expand into new growth fields, such as battery cells, humanoid robots, and hydrogen technologies.“In the future, we will position Schaeffler to be even more customer-centric and focus on the needs of our customers to an even greater extent. Drawing on its technological expertise, the Schaeffler Group has always offered an extensive and attractive portfolio of products and services, now structured into eight product families. Our unifying technological element is motion – the basis for making Schaeffler a leading Motion Technology Company,” said Klaus Rosenfeld.
All detailed documents relating to the Annual General Meeting 2025 can be viewed on Schaeffler's website.
Photos from the AGM are available here .
