Venessa Harrison Elected To Southern Company Gas Board Of Directors

ATLANTA, April 24, 2025 /3BL/ - Southern Company Gas today announced that Venessa Harrison, former president of AT&T's Southeast Coastal States, has been elected to the company's board of directors, effective April 24.

As president of AT&T's South Coastal States, Harrison led transformational wireless and wireline deployment efforts for the company's critical infrastructure across Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, including the strategic direction of AT&T's network investment, public policy, economic development and community engagement activities throughout the region.

Additionally, she helped shape public policy in areas of telecom and tax reform, and has represented the telecommunications industry before multiple state legislatures and public service commissions regarding infrastructure matters. She oversaw nearly $2 billion in network spend annually – spend that has supported the expansion of AT&T Georgia's fiber network to more than 6.4 million strand miles and wireless network to nearly 100 percent of the state's geographic footprint.

Harrison also spearheaded the groundbreaking development of the North Carolina Next Generation Network (NCNGN) within AT&T. This innovative collaboration among diverse community leaders and governments resulted in the NCNGN partnership serving as a template for other states to accelerate broadband success.

"Venessa's proven leadership and expertise in expanding critical infrastructure, shaping smart public policy and developing innovative customer solutions makes her a great fit for our board of directors as we navigate the essential role natural gas is expected to play in serving increased energy demand across our service territories," said Southern Company Gas Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer James Y. (Jim) Kerr II. "Moreover, Venessa's demonstrated commitment to making a positive impact in the communities where she lives and serves makes her a perfect fit for Southern Company Gas."

Harrison currently serves on the executive boards of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, and on the boards of the Atlanta Committee for Progress, the Georgia Historical Society and the Georgia Research Alliance, an internationally acclaimed model for unifying business, research universities and state government to drive a vibrant economy. She has also served as trustee chair of North Carolina A&T, the largest historically Black university in the country and the number one producer of degrees awarded to African Americans in North Carolina.

Harrison earned a business administration degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Phoenix.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee and Virginia, and more than 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas .

