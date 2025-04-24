Knox Joins The Openpolicy Ecosystem To Accelerate Government Access To Cutting-Edge Software And AI

Open Policy and Knox

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox Systems is proud to announce it has joined the OpenPolicy ecosystem - a coalition of forward-thinking companies including Wiz, Kiteworks, Armis, and others working to drive innovative cybersecurity, AI and government acquisition policies.

As the AI revolution accelerates , the federal government faces a pivotal moment: adopt faster, smarter technologies, or risk falling behind. Modernization is no longer a long-term goal - it's an urgent priority. Agencies need secure, compliant pathways to adopt commercial innovation, especially AI-driven solutions, without years of red tape. Innovators and policymakers need to work closely together.

"AI is reshaping every industry, and the public sector is no exception," said Irina Denisenko , CEO of Knox. "Knox exists to make it easy for innovative SaaS and AI vendors to serve government missions securely and at speed. Joining OpenPolicy allows us to align our development and GTM to emerging policy and advance that mission alongside other leaders committed to driving thoughtful cybersecurity policies and getting cutting-edge tech into the hands of agencies who need it most."

"The government can't afford to get left behind in the AI era," said Amit Elazari , CEO of OpenPolicy. "Knox brings deep FedRAMP and infrastructure expertise to the network, helping commercial companies overcome the compliance and procurement hurdles that have long slowed public sector innovation."

Together, Knox and OpenPolicy are:



Unlocking access to secure, compliant cloud infrastructure for AI and SaaS

Helping federal buyers adopt commercial innovation faster Enabling a more efficient, mission-driven government powered by modern tools

This partnership is a leap forward for government IT-and a step closer to making AI and advanced software truly accessible across the public sector.

