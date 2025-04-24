Tap Your News Launches Daily Email To Keep Cary, NC Residents Informed

Fast, free, and without politics-get caught up in under two minutes a day

- Steve RhodeCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Residents of Cary, North Carolina, now have an easier and calmer way to stay informed. Tap Your News, a new daily news email Cary , officially launched recently to help locals get up to speed on their community, in under two minutes a day.Each daily email offers a quick snapshot of what's going on around town, including helpful updates on local headlines, crime reports, obituaries, community events, town government decisions, job openings, and even new homes for sale. No clickbait. No noise. Just the stuff that matters-delivered once a day, straight to your inbox.“It's designed for people who want to be informed without falling into the scroll hole,” said Steve Rhode, founder of Tap Your News.“Whether it's a road closure, a local event, or a house for sale on your street, you'll get what you need without wasting time.”Local resident Emily Jensen shared her experience after signing up.“I found Tap Your News through a friend, and it's honestly become my favorite part of the morning. I get what I need to know fast-and I don't have to sift through social media drama or endless articles.”The service is free to subscribe to and was first piloted in Cary before expanding to additional communities. Early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, especially from people who want to feel informed without feeling overwhelmed.Cary residents can subscribe now to start receiving their daily local briefing.And if your town could use a simple, friendly way to stay informed-suggest your town here and help bring Tap Your News to more communities.About Tap Your NewsTap Your News is a community-first media project created to help people stay informed without feeling buried. Each daily email takes less than two minutes to read and covers just the essentials-news, crime, obituaries, jobs, events, local government, and real estate listings-so you can start your day smart and stress-free.

