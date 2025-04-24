Award-Winning Ink Couture Tattoos Opens New Location In Northwest San Antonio

Ink Couture Tattoos

Kandy Kouture, Founder of Ink Couture Tattoos

Kandy Kouture, Founder of All Ink Couture Tattoos Locations

Headed by Playboy Playmate Kandy Kouture, Ink Couture Tattoos opens a new location in NW San Antonio becoming the fastest growing, female-owned tattoo chain.

- Kandy KoutureSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ink Couture Tattoos New Location Opens at 5418 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 6th Location Makes Ink Couture Tattoos Fastest-Growing, Female-Owned Tattoo Brand in Texas.Ink Couture Tattoos, previously voted winner of "Best Tattoo Shop in San Antonio" by SA Current Magazine, opened a new location in Northwest San Antonio at 5418 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229. The addition of this newest location marks a milestone for Ink Couture Tattoos, making it the largest Female owned tattoo brand in Texas. Ink Couture Tattoos opened its first location in San Antonio in 2018. Brainchild of tattoo model and Playboy Playmate, Kandy Kouture, who saw a need for the evolution of tattoo shops.“My background is in medical management, business, and marketing,” Kouture states.“When I went to get my first tattoo, I was horrified. I found myself laying half-naked in a traditional open space tattoo concept which many people typically find intimidating. Over the next six hours, I was ogled and visited by clients and tattoo artists alike. By my second session, I personally had become a master of wrapping and draping: leaving only the tattooed area exposed.”The whole experience got Kouture thinking about the typical tattoo experience and how underserved female tattoo clients were.“I started doing research and found that more women are tattooed than men, every year since 2012, yet the tattoo experience was the same for everyone and overall the industry was very male dominated. This gave birth to a whole new concept of luxury tattoo studios that catered to not only female clients, but professional clients who wanted more privacy, more class and a more luxurious experience overall.”Although their prices are equal to traditional tattoo studio prices, Ink Couture Tattoos is patterned after a high-end med spa. All private rooms, glittering chandeliers, unique artwork, and lush velvet furniture.“We set out to raise the standard of tattoo shops and tattoo artwork,” says Kouture.“We operate as clean and sterile as a medical office with 100% disposable cartridges and setups. We feature the best artists from all over the United States and around the world who are also actual artists of other genres and mediums.” All this is accomplished at a comparable price to traditional tattoo shops and this concept has turned the entire tattoo industry upside down.“Our clientele is about 60% women. We also see many active military, law enforcement, doctors, attorneys, tech professionals as well as many first time tattoo clients who would not necessarily feel comfortable in a traditional tattoo shop," Kandy says. "They feel comfortable in our luxury setting without paying a higher price. We have a consistent experience at all of our locations," Kandy added.Ink Couture Tattoos continues to receive raving reviews online as clients continue to be amazed with the outcome of their tattoo sessions and Kandy Kouture hopes to become one of the largest female-owned luxury tattoo studio chains in the country in the near future.

