B. Riley Securities Will Hold Its Annual Commissions For Charity Day On May 14, 2025

All trading commissions on May 14 will be donated to the Los Angeles County Fire Department

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CDIV) ("B. Riley Securities," "BRS" or the "Company"), a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that its annual Commissions for Charity Day will take place on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. All trading commissions on May 14 will be donated to the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD), in support for those affected in the aftermath of the Southern California wildfires.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) provides firefighting and emergency medical services for the unincorporated parts of Los Angeles County, California. The department is responsible for over 4 million residents in over 1.2 million housing units. The LACoFD is in the top five busiest departments in the United States, engaging in over 300,000 emergency medical responses and over 400,000 total responses annually.

BRS will be honoring LACoFD firefighters and first responders at its welcome reception for its 25th Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday May 20th, at the Ritz-Carlton Marina Del Rey.

This event will feature first-class entertainment, including a performance by the Austrian electronic music duo Klangkarussell .

Andy Moore, Chairman and Co-CEO of B. Riley Securities, commented : "BRS is proud to support the Los Angeles County Fire Department in the wake of this year's wildfires. We encourage clients, investors, and friends to contribute to this important cause by transacting with our equity desk Wednesday the 14th, where 100% of the day's commissions will benefit the LACoFD."

Please contact your BRS representative to inquire about participating in Commissions for Charity Day.

About B. Riley Securities

BRS provides a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Investment banking services include initial, secondary, and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and liability management. Widely recognized for its thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from BRS' extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities of our end-to-end financial services platform. For more information, visit .

Contacts

Media

[email protected]

SOURCE B. Riley Securities

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED