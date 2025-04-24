Ride To Heal, Ride To Live: New Book Full Throttle, Full Heart Champions Motorcycling As A Mental Health Lifeline

Popular writer and motorcyclist Michelle Hatcher unveils a ground breaking journey into confidence, courage and wellbeing-one mile at a time.

- Paul Sims, Make Your MARKGLOUCESTER, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A global movement is about to begin. Michelle Hatcher, the wildly popular editor of the internationally followed Medium publication Full Throttle Half Century, is about to change the world-one mile, one mind, one motorbike at a time.Her new book out now, Full Throttle, Full Heart, is not just another motorcycle manual. It's a raw, riveting, and revolutionary guide to life, courage, and the healing power of two wheels-crafted for anyone who's ever doubted their strength, feared the road, or longed for freedom.From the first wobble on a 125cc Kawasaki Ninja to discovering the soul-soothing silence of a Welsh mountain pass, Michelle's deeply personal journey has inspired thousands of new riders, returners to the motorcycle world. Now, she's opening the throttle at full pace in a conversation that's been long overdue: how motorcycling transforms lives-not just for the thrill, but for the therapy."This isn't just another book about riding motor bikes," Michelle says. "It's about bravery, belonging, and coming home to yourself. Motorcycling saved my life -and it's saving others too around the world."Highlights of Full Throttle, Full Heart:Heartfelt Chapters on overcoming fear, tackling test-day anxiety, and rediscovering confidence in midlifeGlobal Tales of old and new riders across the world and beyondMental Health Insights on how motorcycling reduces cortisol, builds resilience, and reconnects us with joy and the freedom of livingCommunity and Connection guides to finding biker friendship, healing, sister and brotherhoodPractical Wisdom for learners, returners, and those wondering if it's“too late” to start riding a motorcycleWhy This Book Matters Now:Rising mental health challenges globally demand unconventional solutionsMen and Women aged 40+ are the fastest-growing demographic in motorcyclingMotorcycling offers more than transport-it offers transformation of lifePaul Sims, Chairperson for motorbiker mental wellbeing charity, Make Your MARK who has written the foreward for the book, said,“Riding isn't just a hobby-it's a holistic wellness practice. It's why we founded Make Your MARK, a motorcycling mental wellbeing charity focused on encouraging Motorbiker Acts of Random Kindness. Our mission is to support riders' mental health and build stronger, more resilient communities through the simple but powerful act of kindness on two wheels. So when Michelle invited us to write the foreword to her book, we were delighted. Her work will inspire thousands of aspiring riders to take that life-changing first step into the saddle.”£1 of every book sale will be donated to Make Your MARK, the UK-based mental health and motorcycling charity featured in Ride Magazine and Motor Cycling News, to support biker wellbeing hubs and life-saving defibrillators across rural biker cafés."The world doesn't need more noise. It needs more courage and understanding. That's what this book is about. Full Throttle Half Century is already changing lives for the better”– Michelle Hatcher, Author of Full Throttle Full Heart and Editor, Full Throttle Half Century on Medium.Download the Book now on AmazonEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW REQUESTS & MEDIA ENQUIRIES:For interviews, features, review copies or collaborations, please contact:📧 ...📞 07880 550025LinkedIn:Hashtags: #MotorcycleTherapy #MentalHealthMatters #WomenWhoRide #ThrottleAndThrive #MakeYourMARK #RideToHeal #ReleaseTheClutchQuiteTheNoise #MakeYourMARK

Michelle Hatcher

Michelle Hatcher Media Ltd

+44 7880 550025

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.