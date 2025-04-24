Woolpert Keeps Climbing, Reaches No. 39 On ENR Top 500 Design Firms List

Last year marked the firm's strongest financial performance of its 114-year history.

DAYTON, Ohio, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has been ranked as Engineering News-Record's 39th largest design firm on its annual Top 500 Design Firms List, climbing nearly 100 spots over the last decade. ENR ranks companies performing engineering, architecture, environmental services, and other specialties based on annual revenue in the U.S. and abroad. ENR is widely considered to be the industry's preeminent trade publication.

In 2024, Woolpert grew in capabilities, staff, global footprint, and revenue. Employees joined Woolpert organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand from 2,000 to more than 2,700 employees across five continents, with annual revenue growing from roughly $400 million in 2023 to more than $650 million in 2024.

The company made three strategic acquisitions in 2024, adding Bermello Ajamil & Partners in January 2024, a full-service architecture and engineering firm that specializes in cruise line and port terminals. In March, Woolpert added Murphy Geospatial , a multidisciplinary geospatial solutions company that mirrors the integrated solutions of Woolpert and has offices in Ireland and the United Kingdom. And in October, Greenbox Architecture joined the firm. The Sydney, Australia-based full-service architecture firm specializes in data center design and complements the U.S. and U.K.-based acquisition of Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects in 2022.

Woolpert also advanced long-term succession planning, naming Neil Churman president of the company in early 2024 and then CEO in January 2025, succeeding Scott Cattran who led the company since 2015. Cattran now serves as executive chairman of the board of directors.

Churman said that the advancing ENR ranking reflects Woolpert's commitment to continued global growth and its vision to become the world's premier architecture, engineering, and geospatial (AEG) firm and one of the world's best companies.

"The foundation set by our long-term strategic plan has enabled us to solidify our expertise in our core industries, while developing integrated, holistic solutions across AEG specific to the needs of our clients-from assessing low-altitude airspace for advanced air mobility to hydrographic mapping to support safe navigation and port design and so much more," Churman said. "This year we also created our Global Growth Team to bolster our continued innovation and expansion on a worldwide basis."

Churman said that this achievement would not be possible without the outstanding staff at Woolpert.

"Business leaders can talk about growth and bottom lines and strategy all day long, but you can't meet your goals without smart and talented people who can identify opportunities, develop solutions, and successfully execute," Churman said. "As a team, we have earned eight Great Place to Work certifications and continue to advance our culture firmwide. This is a big reason why we continue to move up in the industry. This ranking is a credit to each member of the Woolpack, and I thank them for their continued dedication and support."

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, and geospatial (AEG) firm with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 50 ENR Global Design firm, and has earned eight Great Place to Work certifications. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,700 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert .

