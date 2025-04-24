Yello Partners With Symba To Offer A Smarter Way To Engage, Convert, And Onboard Interns And New Hires



Improve intern to full-time employee conversion rates

Save recruiter time through automated workflows that reduce the manual work of managing intern programs

Reduce reneges and early turnover through personalized and automated candidate engagement Create a consistent hiring and onboarding experience for every candidate while laying the groundwork for career growth through clear next steps and accessible resources

"Yello is thrilled to partner with Symba to provide our clients a best-in-class engagement and onboarding solution." said Dan Bartfield, Co-Founder and CEO of Yello. "Yello and Symba's partnership will help our clients provide an engaging and personalized experience to every candidate, improve conversion rates, and increase efficiency throughout the entire new hire process."

"It's not just about making the offer-it's about building lasting relationships from day one. Early careers are the future and demand a new level of engagement, and Yello truly gets that. Our team at Symba is excited to partner with Yello to transform how companies support their newest talent. Together, we're reimagining the entire candidate journey-from acceptance through onboarding and beyond." said Ahva Sadeghi, Co-Founder and CEO of Symba.

This partnership reinforces Yello's ongoing commitment to deliver solutions that help early talent teams achieve greater efficiency, hiring success, and increased return on investment. Together with Symba, Yello is committed to helping clients improve outcomes across every stage of early talent recruitment.

About Symba

Symba is the go-to platform for new hire readiness, designed to streamline everything from offer acceptance through alumni engagement. Trusted by leading organizations like CVS Health and Netflix, Symba has supported over 20,000 new hires by reducing manual effort and enabling recruiters to easily onboard, manage, engage, and develop early talent seamlessly. Proudly women-founded and award-winning, Symba empowers teams to deliver personalized experiences and build lasting relationships with their future workforce.

About Yello

Yello helps hundreds of the world's leading brands manage their campus recruitment process to source and engage early-career candidates. Yello is the only solution purpose-built for early talent – with industry-leading capabilities spanning the entire early talent journey, from planning to recruitment operations to sourcing and events. Key hiring statistics provide meaningful insights that lead to more accurate, data-driven decisions while maximizing return on investment.

