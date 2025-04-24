G.R. Dasher Explores The Perilous Magic Of Hidden Worlds Beyond The Glass In 'Mirror Walker'

Step through the looking glass-adventure awaits.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prepare to be transported through mirrors, across kingdoms, and into the very heart of mystery. Fantasy and science fiction author G.R. Dasher invites readers to journey into the unknown with his spellbinding novel,“Mirror Walker,” which will be featured at the LA Times Festival of Books, Booth #959 in the Black Zone at USC, hosted by The Reading Glass Books, together with the author's other titles,“Cloud Dancer,”“Little Cat,”“The Silver City,” and“Bookwright: Book One of the Vanir Trilogy.”A seasoned explorer of the physical world-having worked as a paramedic, geologist, and cave-mapping expert-Dasher now takes readers deep into the fantastical.“Mirror Walker” follows Morgan Hunter, a curious traveler who stumbles upon a hidden portal in the ruins of a Scottish castle. What begins as a quiet backpacking trip becomes an epic adventure across magical realms, deserts, and kingdoms-all accessed through enchanted pools and mirrors.But Morgan isn't alone. A spirit elf named Kalyke reveals he may be an O'velor-a legendary mirror walker. When he fails the test, it is Hannah, a mysterious woman with heterochromatic eyes, who pushes him into his destiny. Together, they must navigate a series of mirror worlds, untangle dark kidnappings, and face a chilling villain who speaks to the dead and deals in destruction.Brimming with imagination, romance, and danger,“Mirror Walker” is a journey that fans of portal fantasy won't want to miss. Dasher masterfully blends the suspense of classic fantasy with the curiosity of a seasoned explorer.To learn more about G.R. Dasher and his other works, visit .About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit for more information.

