403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Harvard President Defends University’s Stance
(MENAFN) Harvard University President Alan Garber emphasized on Wednesday that the institution would not yield on specific matters, even in the face of the federal government’s warning to freeze over USD2 billion in funding.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with the media, Garber stated that the university had "no choice" but to resist what it views as federal overreach and an unlawful attempt by the government to use funding cuts as a means to influence academic decisions.
Garber asserted that the university is standing firm in its defense of what he considers "one of the most important lynchpins of the American economy and way of life — our universities."
This stance comes after the Trump administration’s decision to reduce more than USD2 billion in federal funding to Harvard on April 14, citing the school’s refusal to adopt certain policy changes.
This development reflects rising tensions between the federal government and prominent U.S. universities.
Harvard became the first significant educational institution to openly challenge the administration’s directives, which Trump officials claim are intended to combat antisemitism following campus protests regarding Israel’s ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.
The administration is also targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, which it has described as "illegal and immoral discrimination."
Speaking in an exclusive interview with the media, Garber stated that the university had "no choice" but to resist what it views as federal overreach and an unlawful attempt by the government to use funding cuts as a means to influence academic decisions.
Garber asserted that the university is standing firm in its defense of what he considers "one of the most important lynchpins of the American economy and way of life — our universities."
This stance comes after the Trump administration’s decision to reduce more than USD2 billion in federal funding to Harvard on April 14, citing the school’s refusal to adopt certain policy changes.
This development reflects rising tensions between the federal government and prominent U.S. universities.
Harvard became the first significant educational institution to openly challenge the administration’s directives, which Trump officials claim are intended to combat antisemitism following campus protests regarding Israel’s ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.
The administration is also targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, which it has described as "illegal and immoral discrimination."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment