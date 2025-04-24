Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America

MENAFN - PR Newswire)commented on the partnership: "Latin America is one of the fastest-growing markets for stablecoin payouts. Our customers are increasingly seeking coverage beyond the traditional remittance corridors. Ares delivers top-tier liquidity and competitive FX pricing across critical markets in Central America. Integrating their infrastructure into our network significantly improves our capabilities in Costa Rica, Panama, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, El Salvador, and Guatemala-delivering faster speeds and lower costs to all users.", added: "At Ares, we're focused on making local payouts programmable, compliant, and seamless. Joining Borderless's global stablecoin network is a natural step forward as we work to enhance interoperability and efficiency. Together, we're simplifying complex cross-border payment flows for businesses transacting across Latin America and beyond."

This collaboration marks another milestone in Borderless's mission to unite the world's leading stablecoin innovators under one network. By connecting diverse local rails into a cohesive global system, Borderless is making cross-border payments faster, simpler, and more cost-effective for all.

About xyz

Borderless is a leading global payments infrastructure company designed to facilitate transactions using internet-native money, including stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs). Covering more than 50 countries and 23 currencies, Borderless's mission is to empower builders to create efficient money movement, deliver stable currencies to emerging markets, and drive the transition to on-chain banking. Borderless is backed by Amity Ventures, along with executives of leading companies such as Michael Shaulov of Fireblocks, Johnny Ayres of Socure, and Anton Katz of Talos. To learn more, users can visit .

About Ares

Ares is a Latin American fintech specializing in DeFI infrastructure provider wallets, real-time payouts and FX conversion across Mexico, Central America, and South America. Through direct banking integrations and a unified API, Ares delivers near-mid-market rates, named local accounts, and instant settlement in more than a dozen regional currencies-all while maintaining rigorous compliance with local regulations. Trusted by payment processors, wallets, and global enterprises, Ares removes the complexity of cross-border disbursements so businesses can move value seamlessly throughout LATAM. Users can learn more at .

Contact

Sarah Cohen

SJC PR

[email protected]

Photo -

Logo -

SOURCE Borderless