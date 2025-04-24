Dubai's Antler 2Nd Residency Selects 96 Founders From Over 10,000 Applicants Representing 39 Nationalities



Applications surged fivefold compared to the programme's first edition reflects Dubai's growing global stature as a hub for top talent The partnership offers hands-on support, pre-seed funding, and post-programme investment opportunities for AI startups

Dubai: Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and Antler, one of the world's most active AI investors, have announced the renewal of their strategic partnership to accelerate the growth of AI startups in the region for a second consecutive year.

The programme received 10,000 applications this year, up from 2,000 in its inaugural edition, marking a fivefold increase. This surge reflects Dubai's growing global stature as a hub for top talent, cutting-edge technologies, and a preferred launchpad for AI-driven ventures.

Antler's second Dubai residency features 96 founders selected from over 10,000 applicants, from 39 nationalities. Participants benefit from hands-on support, access to pre-seed funding, and post-program investment pathways. As part of the partnership, DFF is hosting Antler at AREA 2071 facility, Emirates Towers, providing world-class infrastructure and a vibrant entrepreneurial community to accelerate the growth of AI startups.

The partnership was announced at Dubai AI Week, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DFF.

The partnership covers the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan and aims to empower emerging entrepreneurs and promising startups through early-stage funding, mentorship, and access to global markets.

Bringing together DFF's entrepreneurial ecosystem and Antler's venture capital expertise, the collaboration strengthens Dubai's leadership in shaping the future of technology and reinforces its position as a global hub for AI innovation and entrepreneurship.

Alia Al Mur, Chief of Transformation and Partnerships at DFF emphasized the signification of providing an enabling environment for the growth of entrepreneurship in AI. Belhoul noted that empowering entrepreneurs in this sector is a profitable investment in the future.

Al Mur said:“Investing in AI innovators is an investment in the future. Dubai today is a thriving hub for AI ideas, projects, and talent. It is also a global destination for investors and experts in this transformative technology.

“This is one of several strategic partnerships at Dubai AI Week that will enhance access to capital and boost direct investment in the AI sector, contributing to the success of the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence and cementing Dubai's position as a global centre for AI.”

“Our collaboration with DFF is an important step toward accelerating AI-driven innovation in the MENAP region,” said Romain Assunção, Regional Partner at Antler.“Dubai's position as a global hub for talent and technology makes it an ideal launchpad for the next generation of startups.”

The collaboration comes amid a sharp rise in global investment in AI companies, which surged by 62% in 2024 (year-on-year) to reach USD 110 billion. AI now represents one-third of global venture capital investment and the global AI market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 37% over the next five years.

While DFF supports entrepreneurs through business incubators, accelerators, funding, and mentorship, Antler – named the world's leading AI investor in 2024 by Dealroom – currently includes over 700 AI startups in its global portfolio and plans to invest in another 255 companies in 2025. To date, Antler has supported more than 1,500 startups and 8,000 founders across 30+ locations worldwide.