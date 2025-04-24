Aercap Publishes Corporate Responsibility Report For 2024

DUBLIN, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER ) today announced the publication of its eighth annual Corporate Responsibility Report, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The report sets out in detail AerCap's commitment to growing its business in a responsible and sustainable way and includes a number of environmental, social and governance disclosures. The Corporate Responsibility Report is produced with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards. The report is available here , or can be found on the Corporate Responsibility Reporting section of our website.

Key highlights of the report include:



We have maintained our "AA" ESG rating from MSCI, with strong governance a key rating positive for the Company. In addition, Sustainalytics improved its rating for AerCap from "Medium Risk" to "Low Risk" level in May 2024.

We have met our previous target (set in 2021) of having approximately 75% new technology aircraft. Our Board-level ESG Committee has set an ambitious new target of achieving approximately 85% new technology across all assets by 2030, comprising aircraft, engines and helicopters – an industry first.

AerCap is a launch partner of the Airbus SAF Book & Claim initiative (as announced in March 2025).

We have continued our corporate fleet modernization strategy to ensure we own the most in-demand, fuel-efficient aircraft, with approximately $55 billion invested in new technology aircraft since 2014.

We have enhanced our Scope 3 Emissions disclosure with the inclusion of leased engine and helicopter emissions – another industry first.

Our indirect Scope 3 emissions intensity improved in 2024, and we achieved approximately 17% reduction in gCO2 per Available Seat Kilometer (ASK) across our entire fleet over the last decade, despite the doubling of our fleet size during this time.

Together with our employees, AerCap donated over $900,000 to charitable and social causes and partnerships in 2024. In 2024, we mitigated 100% of our unavoidable Scope 1, 2, and 3 (business travel) emissions, successfully achieving the goal we set in 2021 to reach by 2024.

Stacey Cartwright, ESG Committee Chair , said, "As we mark a pivotal year in AerCap's journey, we are pleased to launch our Corporate Responsibility Report for 2024. We continue to be at the forefront of helping our customers in their efforts to decarbonize, and the Board is pleased with our continued progress. Our ESG Board-level committee has set an ambitious new target to achieve approximately 85% new technology assets by 2030, including aircraft, engines and helicopters – an industry first. We have taken further steps to improve emissions disclosures by advancing reporting standards for leased engines and helicopters; and we are a launch partner for Airbus's new Book & Claim initiative. As the aviation industry continues to evolve, AerCap remains committed to sustainability and responsible growth, creating long-term value for our customers, partners and all of our stakeholders."

Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, said, "This year, AerCap marks 50 years of powering global air transport. We are proud to be the partner of choice to hundreds of the world's most successful airlines as the industry continues its sustainability journey. Over the last decade, AerCap has played a leading role in enabling this transition by investing approximately $55 billion in new technology aircraft - more than any airline or lessor, thereby lowering our airline customers' operating costs and carbon emissions. In 2024, we completed purchases of 150 assets, including 92 fuel-efficient aircraft, and sold 166 assets, including 98 aircraft with an average age of 15.3 years. This was a key driver in improving our Scope 3 emissions intensity by approximately 2% across our fleet last year. AerCap remains committed to collaborating with industry partners and policymakers to explore, advocate, and support meaningful progress toward net-zero. Our decisions must take account of investor expectations and customer needs, while ensuring the most efficient deployment of capital."

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai and other locations.

