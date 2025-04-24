Aviatrix® Secure NAT Gateway Now Available In Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Aviatrix Secure NAT Gateway to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix ® , the cloud network security company, today announced the availability of Aviatrix Secure NAT Gateway in Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Aviatrix customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

The Aviatrix Secure NAT Gateway offers enterprises a quick-deploy solution that reveals cloud environment vulnerabilities to data theft while effectively managing internet egress-particularly relevant as Microsoft Azure will discontinue default internet access for new VMs starting September 2025. Aviatrix extends native capabilities by inspecting egress traffic to prevent data exfiltration, reducing and making cloud transfer costs more predictable, and ensuring reliable connectivity. This service, available fully managed and on-demand, simplifies configuration, intelligently manages port allocation, supports both standalone VMs and those behind load balancers, and provides scalability with high availability by deploying Azure NAT Gateway with one or more public IPs (PIPs). As enterprises consider their outbound internet access options, Aviatrix's solution emphasizes the critical need for businesses to prioritize data security and compliance.

"As Azure prepares for these changes to VM internet access, the Aviatrix Secure NAT Gateway stands out as a vital resource for businesses aiming to safeguard their data and maintain operational efficiency," said David Hawk, Vice President of Alliances and Channels at Aviatrix. "This new offering in Azure Marketplace underscores our commitment to providing customers with reliable and secure cloud networking solutions."



"Microsoft welcomes the Aviatrix Secure NAT Gateway to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like Aviatrix help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix ® is the cloud network security company trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises. As cloud infrastructures become more complex and costly, the Aviatrix Cloud Network Security platform gives companies back the power, control, security, and simplicity they need to modernize their cloud strategies. Aviatrix is the only secure networking solution built specifically for the cloud, that ensures companies are ready for AI and what's next. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program , the industry's leading secure multicloud networking certification, Aviatrix unites cloud, networking, and security teams and unlocks greater potential across any cloud.

SOURCE Aviatrix

