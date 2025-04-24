403
Smarttop Convertible Top Control For Ford Mustang Convertible Now Available
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas, Nevada, April 24, 2025: Mods4cars is now launching its retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control system for the 7th Gen Ford Mustang convertible. "We are delighted that we can now also offer a smart convertible top solution for the 7th Gen Ford Mustang Convertible," says PR spokesman Sven Tornow. The SmartTOP modules are retrofitted to the vehicle to make the convertible top more convenient to operate.
Once installed, the Mustang driver can open and close the soft top while driving at speeds of up to 50 km/h via one-touch. All they need to do is tap the convertible top button. The top movement is then carried out automatically. "This means that the driver quickly has both hands on the steering wheel again," explains Sven Tornow.
Another additional function is that the top opens fully automatically after unlocking without the need to press another button. All functions can be programmed according to personal preferences. Among other things, the speed at which the soft top can be operated while driving can be selected.
Starting and stopping the engine does not interrupt the convertible top operation. Thanks to a USB port, configuration can be carried out easily via the PC/Mac. The USB port also allows software updates to be installed, which Mods4cars provides free of charge.
The SmartTOP module is supplied with a plug-and-play harness for easy installation. The specially developed T-Harness comes in OEM quality and ensures a simple connection between the vehicle electronics and the SmartTOP module. No cables need to be cut, which is why it can be removed at any time without leaving any traces.
Mods4cars has been manufacturing its SmartTOP roof top controls since 2001. From Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo, all current convertible and roadster models are supported.
The comfort control for the Ford Mustang Convertible is available for 309.00 Euros plus tax.
A product video can be found here:
Further information can be found at:
