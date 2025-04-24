403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Violent protests erupt in Nepal
(MENAFN) Violent protests erupted in Nepal last week as pro-monarchy groups demanded the restoration of former King Gyanendra Shah, 16 years after the monarchy was abolished. On March 28, Kathmandu saw two opposing rallies. One, led by the United People’s Movement Committee, which supports the monarchy, turned violent, clashing with security forces and leading to at least two deaths, including that of a journalist. The rally descended into chaos, with protesters setting fire to homes, vehicles, and media outlets, while also attacking journalists and political party offices. Looting also occurred at supermarkets, homes, and stores, and at least 80 people, including 15 police officers, were injured.
Meanwhile, a separate peaceful rally was organized by republican political parties forming the Socialist Alliance, aimed at countering the pro-monarchy movement. The Nepal Police detained around 111 individuals, including Rabindra Mishra, a former BBC Nepali editor who entered politics in 2017 and now leads the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP). Mishra, along with RPP General Secretary Dhawal Shamsher Rana, was charged with treason for allegedly inciting the protests.
The chief coordinator of the royalist movement, 87-year-old Nawaraj Subedi, was placed under house arrest. Additionally, security agencies initiated a search for Durga Prasai, a controversial businessman accused of provoking the protests, who later released a video apologizing for the incident.
Meanwhile, a separate peaceful rally was organized by republican political parties forming the Socialist Alliance, aimed at countering the pro-monarchy movement. The Nepal Police detained around 111 individuals, including Rabindra Mishra, a former BBC Nepali editor who entered politics in 2017 and now leads the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP). Mishra, along with RPP General Secretary Dhawal Shamsher Rana, was charged with treason for allegedly inciting the protests.
The chief coordinator of the royalist movement, 87-year-old Nawaraj Subedi, was placed under house arrest. Additionally, security agencies initiated a search for Durga Prasai, a controversial businessman accused of provoking the protests, who later released a video apologizing for the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment