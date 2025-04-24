Mythics, LLC Acquires Technology And Consulting Enterprise, Smart ERP Solutions, Inc, To Globally Expand Oracle Cloud Capability And Service Offerings

Mythics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Mythics, Inc.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, LLC, an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, announced today that they have acquired Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. (SmartERP), a global enterprise software and consulting firm that focuses on implementing, optimizing, and supporting Oracle PeopleSoft and Oracle Cloud applications, and other service offerings and technologies. As a trusted Oracle partner, Mythics has established itself as a leader in delivering complex technology solutions to government agencies, educational institutions, state & local organizations, and commercial enterprises. By combining with SmartERP, this acquisition brings immediate value to the collective customer base, including access to expanded service offerings, enhanced technical capabilities, and the combined expertise of two industry leaders.

"Organizationally, there is strong alignment between SmartERP and Mythics; both technically mature and well known in the Oracle ecosystem, along with an employee focused culture," said Paul Seifert, Mythics CEO. "Together our joined forces will offer scalability, and an expanded set of services delivered with excellence to our joint customers. We're excited to welcome them to our family!"

For over 20 years, SmartERP has been helping customers achieve their goals to streamline and gain efficiencies in managing their core business processes, such as human resources, finance, supply chain management and administration, through SmartERP's consulting and managed services, integration services, cloud migration, custom application development and Smart Solutions portfolio. Their deep knowledge of the Oracle technology ecosystem positions them as a valuable partner for organizations seeking to maximize their Oracle investments.

Additionally, SmartERP was recently awarded the 2025 Oracle PeopleSoft Innovation Partner Badge for their work and partnership in supporting customers, such as the University of Florida Health and Roush Enterprises, successful innovation and engagement with Oracle's Peoplesoft applications and integration with Oracle Cloud applications. These badges are exclusive, with only a few partners selected each year, and since its inception starting in 2023, for the 3rd time, SmartERP has received this auspicious recognition. This award sets SmartERP apart from other PeopleSoft partners and reinforces the value they bring to the Mythics team.

"We at SmartERP are excited to become part of the Mythics family as we join our organizations together and increase the services offering, value, and opportunities for both our joint customers and employees," said Doris Wong, SmartERP CEO. "Mythics' strong leadership and partnership with Oracle aligns with SmartERP services and solutions offering, allowing us to jointly move forward together to offer the best quality services and solutions to our customers."

SmartERP also leverages robust offshore capabilities as a key component of their service delivery model. This new partnership aims to bring more customizable Oracle solutions to our growing customer base across all industries, while expanding our internal capabilities by adding this offshore component, providing 24/7 services to our customers, while improving operational efficiencies and increasing agility and scalability.

"Integrating SmartERP with Mythics Consulting Services vastly expands our delivery capabilities and depth across Oracle applications, both on-prem and in the cloud, thereby enabling us to meet our customers where they are - with differentiated, flexible, and scalable services," said Mukunda Mohan, EVP for Mythics Consulting Services. "This merger also strengthens and completes our global delivery and managed services offerings, while accelerating our growth in the Commercial, Higher Education, and Healthcare sectors."

This is the second acquisition Mythics has made in the past six months, the first taking place in September 2024 with purchase of the Technology Resale Business of Three Wire Systems to support their Emergent business unit. With these two acquisitions, Mythics continues to emphasize the larger growth strategy set out by their new ownership, One Equity Partners, established in December 2022.

About Mythics

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email [email protected] or visit or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Smart ERP

Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions® is a unique organization that provides innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions and a wide range of consulting services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data across an enterprise, enabling organizations to streamline their operations and support business growth. SmartERP application managed services can supplement an organization's staff, co-manage applications, or manage their entire set of Oracle applications, including PeopleSoft and Fusion Cloud applications. SmartERP services and solutions practices span multiple industries, including the Public Sector, Financial, Higher Education, Healthcare, Staffing, Technology, Distribution, Manufacturing, and many more.

