AWS And Finzly Validate Payment Galaxy's Readiness To Scale With America's Largest Banks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The benchmarking was designed to simulate real-world, high-throughput payment conditions that reflect the growing demands faced by banks today. As instant payments gain momentum, transaction volumes continue to rise across digital platforms, and new payment flows emerge from the platform economy. In response, banks are moving away from legacy infrastructure and adopting modern payment systems that can meet the scale and performance demands of the real-time economy. Recent outages at large banks highlight how aging systems fall short in scalability, resilience, and flexibility - critical factors for a high-volume, real-time future. This has driven a shift toward modern, cloud-native alternatives.

Finzly's next-generation Payment Galaxy platform is an award-winning unified API-first payment hub for ACH, Fedwire, RTP, FedNow, and SWIFT payment rails, with orchestration and smart routing capabilities. The platform is powered by AWS and was tested across multiple AWS configurations and excelled in its most rigorous benchmark, proving its ability to handle high-volume operations without performance degradation as infrastructure resources scaled.

"Banks are seeking modern payments solutions that can process payments seamlessly, even during peak volumes or in the face of demanding real-time requirements and reliably handle growing transaction volumes with agility and resilience" said Scott Mullins, Managing Director, Financial Services, AWS. "Payment Galaxy's benchmarking test results set a new standard for resilient payment infrastructure and demonstrate how Finzly's cloud-native approach enables banks to confidently modernize their payment infrastructure in order to meet today's demands while positioning themselves for long-term growth."

As banks transition away from outdated ACH and wire processors, Finzly's "Surround and Shrink " strategy offers a seamless approach to modernization. This strategy allows banks to run their legacy systems and Finzly's advanced payment processing in parallel, minimizing disruption during the transition. By leveraging Finzly's orchestration and intelligent payment processing, banks can gradually phase out legacy technology at their own pace, ensuring smooth integration without compromising service. Supported by a recent study from analyst firm IBS, this approach provides a low-risk pathway to modernizing ACH and wire payments while preparing banks for scalable, future-proof processing that meets the evolving demands of the financial industry.

"The design of our payments platform leverages cloud processing capabilities, and this benchmarking exercise confirms that Payment Galaxy can scale to meet the operational needs of even the largest financial institutions," said Duc Trinh, Head of Engineering at Finzly. "As payment volumes increase and infrastructure resilience becomes more critical, these results offer significant validation for banks of all sizes - especially regional and large banks modernizing their payment systems."

Finzly powers banking transformation through radically simple technology solutions for financial institutions. Our award-winning bank modernization platform enables banks and credit unions to rapidly deploy modern payment and FX capabilities across all rails – including ACH , Fedwire , SWIFT, and instant payments – through a unified, ISO 20022 -native architecture. With Finzly's cloud-native platform BankOS , financial institutions can orchestrate payments intelligently, offer advanced FX solutions , and accelerate money movement without replacing legacy infrastructure. We empower banks to compete effectively by quickly launching new services that meet evolving customer demands while dramatically reducing implementation complexity and time-to-market. Experience how Finzly makes banking transformation radically simple at finzly .

