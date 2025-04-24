CBA Delegation To Attend IMF-World Bank Meetings In Washington

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A delegation led by Aliyar Mammadyarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), is set to participate in a regional financial conference in the United States titled "Strengthening Financial Partnership between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and the United States", Azernews reports citing the CBA.

The event is being organized by the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, aiming to bolster regional cooperation and explore new avenues for financial and investment partnerships.

In addition to this conference, the CBA delegation will also take part in the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, which will be held in Washington, D.C. The delegation is scheduled to attend various sessions and hold bilateral meetings with leaders of financial and investment institutions that maintain cooperation with the Central Bank.

The visit reflects Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to strengthen its international financial partnerships and attract new investments into the country's economy.