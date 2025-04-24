2Nd European Week Of Music In Saudi Arabia, Kicks Off By The Delegation Of The European Union

The Delegation of the European Union in Riyadh, in cooperation with the Embassies of the EU Member States and the Saudi Music Commission, launched the second edition of the European Week of Music in Saudi Arabia. The Festival runs from 27 April to 2 May 2025 at the Saudi Music Hub and entails five concerts by various artists coming from different European countries. These include Italy, Austria, Portugal, Germany and Greece.

This one-of-a-kind event at the Kingdom follows the success of the first inaugural edition and brings to the local audience in Riyadh numerous concerts by European artists ranging from classical to modern and from folklore to contemporary music. There will be something for everyone's musical taste. The line-up includes Quartetto Sincronie, a renowned string quartet from Italy, Duo Sonoma, an internationally known sisters duo from Austria, and the famous Greek singer Marianna G., just to name a few.

H.E. Mr. Christophe Farnuad EU Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, commented:“We are very proud to organize the second European Week of Music, following the success of our inaugural edition and reaffirming our dedication to contributing to the Kingdom's dynamic cultural landscape. Music is a powerful universal language that transcends borders and unites people from diverse backgrounds Thus, I cannot think of a better way for Europe and Saudi Arabia to further enhance cultural exchange and people-to-people dialogue than through our mutual appreciation to music. We are pleased to partner again with the Saudi Music Hub, whose outstanding venue once again serves as the ideal host for this cultural exchange”.

The European Week of Music is aimed at introducing the richness of the European musical scene to the local audience, highlighting EU's cultural diversity and forging connections between European and Saudi music professionals. Besides engaging concerts, the European Week of Music also entails engagements of the visiting European artists with local musicians, aimed at building ties and sharing experiences.

Tickets to all concerts and workshops are free of charge. For further information about the schedule and for booking tickets, please visit our social media accounts.