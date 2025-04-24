Make Mother's Day Memorable: Epson Offers Free Printables And Creative Gifting With Ecotank® Printers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Creating the ideal Mother's Day gift requires the right tools to transform ideas into reality. When Epson gifted Lauren Thayer, founder of BayAreaMoms, the EcoTank Photo ET-8550 All-in-One Wide-format Supertank Printer , she quickly discovered just how versatile and inspiring it could be for her family's creative needs.

Make Mother's Day Special with Epson's Free Printables and EcoTank Printers for Easy, Heartfelt Gifts at Home

Post thi

"The EcoTank ET-8550 has been a game-changer for our family, making everything from school projects to creative crafts so much easier," shared Thayer. "With its EcoTank system, we no longer worry about expensive ink cartridges and the print quality is stunning. It's also versatile, handling everything from photos to cardstock – perfect for my DIY projects."

Create Meaningful, Personalized Gifts for Mom

Epson is offering free Mother's Day printables that are perfect for kids, families, and anyone looking to give a one-of-a-kind gift. Epson's Mother's Day printables include:



"Mom Coupons" – A fun and thoughtful way for kids and loved ones to express their appreciation with redeemable coupons for special treats like breakfast in bed, a relaxing day off or a family movie night. "Story of Mom: Her Journey Through Life" – A guided keepsake with question prompts to reflect on Mom's incredible journey, capturing special memories, life lessons, and heartfelt messages.

From printing custom cards to photo collages to crafting mementos, EcoTank printers are the ideal solution for DIY gifting, delivering brilliant, high-quality prints without the worry of running out of ink. For those looking to elevate their projects, the EcoTank Photo ET-8550 offers user an exceptional experience, producing stunning, wide-format color photos, graphics and everyday documents at an incredible value. Featuring a cartridge-free, 6-color Claria® ET Premium Ink system, the EcoTank ET-8550 prints up to borderless 13" x 19" photos and even cardstock and thicker media (up to 1.3 mm) – perfect for crafting standout Mother's Day gifts.

"Mother's Day is a perfect time to showcase how printing can strengthen bonds and create lasting memories," said Megha Shukla, group product manager, Consumer Inkjet, Epson America, Inc. "With EcoTank printers and our exclusive templates, families can create meaningful gifts that reflect their love and creativity, all while enjoying the convenience and long-term savings of cartridge-free printing, making every moment more meaningful."

EcoTank Photo Promotions

Epson is offering a special discount on the EcoTank Photo from April 27 to May 18, through the Epson e-store and select retailers2:



EcoTank Photo ET-8500 (MSRP $649.99) will be available for as low as $499.99 ($150 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Office Depot, and Staples. EcoTank Photo ET-8550 (MSRP $749.99) will be available for as low as $649.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Office Depot, and Staples.

Print. Create. Celebrate.

Families can access Epson's free Mother's Day printables and explore the full EcoTank lineup at . Celebrate Mom with personalized, heartfelt gifts - powered by Epson.

About BayAreaMoms

BayAreaMoms is an online community that supports parents by providing advice, family-friendly activities, and local attractions and events across the Bay Area. Founded by Lauren Thayer, she is dedicated to finding affordable opportunities and must-have products, sharing her top-tier finds across BayAreaMoms' various social platforms. For more, visit: thebayareamoms .

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. href="" rel="nofollow" epson

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), X (x/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

1 Creator received EcoTank Photo ET-8550 at no charge from Epson

2 Prices are subject to change. See individual retailer for details.

EPSON, Claria and EcoTank are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.