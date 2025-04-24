403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Admissions For 2025-26 Open At Elate International School, One Of The Top Cambridge Schools In Hyderabad
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, India - Elate International School, one of the leading Cambridge schools in Hyderabad, is pleased to announce that admissions for the academic year 2025-26 are now open. The school, known for its holistic approach to education and excellent academic results, is inviting applications from students who are looking for a world-class education.
Elate International School is a renowned institution that has been providing quality education to students for over a decade. The school follows the Cambridge curriculum, which is recognized globally for its rigorous academic standards and emphasis on critical thinking skills. The school also offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, including sports, music, and art, to ensure the overall development of its students.
"We are excited to announce that admissions for the academic year 2025-26 are now open at Elate International School. We believe in providing a well-rounded education that not only focuses on academic excellence but also nurtures the talents and interests of our students. Our aim is to prepare our students to become global citizens who are equipped with the necessary skills to succeed in the ever-changing world," said the school's principal, Mrs. SUPRIYA PRASAD.
Elate International School has a state-of-the-art campus with modern facilities and a dedicated team of experienced teachers who are committed to providing the best education to their students. The school also offers scholarships and financial aid to deserving students to ensure that no child is left behind due to financial constraints.
Interested parents and students can visit the school's website to learn more about the admission process and to fill out the application form. The school also offers virtual tours for those who are unable to visit the campus in person. With limited seats available, it is advised to apply early to secure a spot at one of the top Cambridge schools in Hyderabad. Don't miss this opportunity to give your child the best education possible at Elate International School.
For more information, please visit the school's website or contact the admissions office at
Elate International School is a renowned institution that has been providing quality education to students for over a decade. The school follows the Cambridge curriculum, which is recognized globally for its rigorous academic standards and emphasis on critical thinking skills. The school also offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, including sports, music, and art, to ensure the overall development of its students.
"We are excited to announce that admissions for the academic year 2025-26 are now open at Elate International School. We believe in providing a well-rounded education that not only focuses on academic excellence but also nurtures the talents and interests of our students. Our aim is to prepare our students to become global citizens who are equipped with the necessary skills to succeed in the ever-changing world," said the school's principal, Mrs. SUPRIYA PRASAD.
Elate International School has a state-of-the-art campus with modern facilities and a dedicated team of experienced teachers who are committed to providing the best education to their students. The school also offers scholarships and financial aid to deserving students to ensure that no child is left behind due to financial constraints.
Interested parents and students can visit the school's website to learn more about the admission process and to fill out the application form. The school also offers virtual tours for those who are unable to visit the campus in person. With limited seats available, it is advised to apply early to secure a spot at one of the top Cambridge schools in Hyderabad. Don't miss this opportunity to give your child the best education possible at Elate International School.
For more information, please visit the school's website or contact the admissions office at
Company :-Elate International School
User :- Elate School
Email :...
Phone :-08466032129
Mobile:- 08466032129Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment